    Oscars 2022: Netizens root for Andrew Garfield’s Academy Awards nomination for Tick, Tick… Boom!

    Mumbai, First Published Feb 8, 2022, 6:59 PM IST
    Ahead of the 94th Academy Awards nominations 2022, fans of Hollywood actor Andrew Garfield are rooting for his nomination in the Best Actor category. Andrew Garfield was seen in two films last year – Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home and Tick, tick...Boom! Although Garfield’s special appearance, along with Tobey Maguire in the Tom Holland starrer film as the three Spider-Mans came together to fight the villains in the multiverse, was loved by the Marvel fans, the nomination rooting is not for this film. Garfield’s fans are rooting for him to get a nomination for Tick, tick…Boom!

    ALSO READ: Spider-Man: No Way Home: Andrew Garfield reveals only three people knew of his web of lies

    In 2016, Andrew Garfield bagged an Oscars nomination for Hacksaw Ridge. If he gets a nomination for ‘Tick, Tick…Boom!’, it will be his second Academy Awards nomination. Garfield has played the role of Jonathan Larson, the film’s protagonist, in Tick, tick…Boom. The film is basically an adaptation of the Off-Broadway musical. Garfield’s character is shown continuously wrestling with the fear that he is running out of time to create his art.

    ALSO READ: Emma Stone called Andrew Garfield a jerk? Watch

    According to media reports, Andrew Garfield stands at the third position among the 25 actors to grab a spot in the nominations. He comes after actors Will Smith (for ‘King Richard’) who is in the first place and Benedict Cumberbatch for ‘The Power of the Dog’. The other two names running in the top five best for the nominations are actors Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth) and Peter Dinklage (Cyrano) at fourth and fifth place, respectively.

    ALSO READ: Was Andrew Garfield once told he wasn’t ‘handsome’ enough for a role?

    Andrew Garfield has been in the news since the time he began promotions for Tick, tick…Boom and pictures of him with Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland from the sets of Spider-Man No Way Home had gone viral. During his interviews, he was constantly asked if he and Maguire were returning as Spider-Mans. But, Garfield continued to deny it till the film’s release on December 17.

    However, after the film’s release, he spoke of how difficult it was for him to keep the secret. In fact, Andrew Garfield also lied to his ex-girlfriend Emma Stone about it. The only three people that Garfield had told to about his return were his parents and his brother.

    Check out some of the tweets of his fans:

     

     

     

     

     

     

