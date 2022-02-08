Oscars 2022: Here is when and where you can watch the nominations for the Academy Awards in India

The final nominations for Academy Awards 2022 will be announced on Tuesday, February 8. Read on to know when will the nominations be aired as per the Indian timing.

Nominations for the 94th Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, February 8. A total of 23 categories of Oscars 2022 will be revealed by Leslie Jordan and Ellis Ross. The awards season for this year is finally underway as the nominations will be announced today from Los Angeles.

Watch it online!

The list of nominations will be read out by Allis Ross and Leslie Jordan while viewers can watch the programme live on the internet. Oscar nominations 2022 will be revealed through live streaming on the Academy Awards’ official website. You can either watch it on Oscar.org or Oscar.com. Other than this, the nominations will also be live-streamed on Academy Awards’ social media accounts such as Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. Apart from live streaming, movie buffs can also watch the nominations on a television channel. It will be telecasted as part of Good Morning America on ABC.

Here’s is when it will be telecasted in India: Oscars 2022 nominations will be aired at 8:30 am ET and 5:30 am PT on Tuesday. According to the Indian time, viewers can what it at 6:30 pm on Tuesday evening.

The 23 categories that will be announced: Nominations will be announced in 23 categories, of which the ‘Best Picture’ category will be the last one to be announced. The first set of categories includes ‘Best Film Editing’, ‘Best International Film’ and ‘Best Documentary Short Subject’ among others. Check out the complete list of categories, nominations for which will be revealed during the live streaming.

Best Film Editing

Best International Feature Film

Best Documentary Short Subject

Best Documentary Feature

Best Animated Feature Film

Best Cinematography

Best Director

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Best Picture

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Best Live-Action Short Film

Best Costume Design

Best Sound

Best Music (Original Score)

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Best Visual Effects

BestProduction Design

Best Music (Original Song)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling