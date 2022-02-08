  • Facebook
    Oscars 2022: Here is when and where you can watch the nominations for the Academy Awards in India

    The final nominations for Academy Awards 2022 will be announced on Tuesday, February 8. Read on to know when will the nominations be aired as per the Indian timing.

    Oscars 2022: Here is when and where you can watch the nominations for the Academy Awards in India
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Feb 8, 2022, 10:36 AM IST
    Nominations for the 94th Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, February 8. A total of 23 categories of Oscars 2022 will be revealed by Leslie Jordan and Ellis Ross. The awards season for this year is finally underway as the nominations will be announced today from Los Angeles.

    Watch it online!
    The list of nominations will be read out by Allis Ross and Leslie Jordan while viewers can watch the programme live on the internet. Oscar nominations 2022 will be revealed through live streaming on the Academy Awards’ official website. You can either watch it on Oscar.org or Oscar.com. Other than this, the nominations will also be live-streamed on Academy Awards’ social media accounts such as Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. Apart from live streaming, movie buffs can also watch the nominations on a television channel. It will be telecasted as part of Good Morning America on ABC.

    Here’s is when it will be telecasted in India: Oscars 2022 nominations will be aired at 8:30 am ET and 5:30 am PT on Tuesday. According to the Indian time, viewers can what it at 6:30 pm on Tuesday evening.

    The 23 categories that will be announced: Nominations will be announced in 23 categories, of which the ‘Best Picture’ category will be the last one to be announced. The first set of categories includes ‘Best Film Editing’, ‘Best International Film’ and ‘Best Documentary Short Subject’ among others. Check out the complete list of categories, nominations for which will be revealed during the live streaming.

    Best Film Editing
    Best International Feature Film
    Best Documentary Short Subject
    Best Documentary Feature
    Best Animated Feature Film
    Best Cinematography
    Best Director
    Best Actor in a Leading Role
    Best Actress in a Leading Role
    Best Picture
    Best Actress in a Supporting Role
    Best Actor in a Supporting Role
    Best Live-Action Short Film
    Best Costume Design
    Best Sound
    Best Music (Original Score)
    Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
    Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
    Best Visual Effects
    BestProduction Design
    Best Music (Original Song)
    Best Makeup and Hairstyling

