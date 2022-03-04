Oscars 2022: Lady Gaga to Zoe Kravitz, 6 celebrity to present the Academy Awards

The Academy announced that the presenters this year would include Lady Gaga, Kevin Costner, Zoe Kravitz, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock and Minari‘s Yuh-Jung Youn; read in details

A few hours ago, the Academy announced that there will be six presenters this year, including Lady Gaga, Zoë Kravitz, Kevin Costner, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock, and Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari). All these six celebs will take the stage as presenters at the upcoming Oscar ceremony.

The Oscars will be held within a few weeks. The Academy has announced the first wave of presenters for the 94th annual event, which will be live on ABC, and the world can see the event on Sunday, March 27, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

According to event producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan, who previously tapped Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall to host the 2022 Oscars, more presenters are expected to be declared in the weeks ahead.

Last year, the award ceremony was in downtown Los Angeles Union Station. Now the event has returned to the Dolby Theatre. While Hollywood prepares for its Big Night, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and its main event has just been in the headlines for different reasons.

The Academy has faced criticism for its intention to pre-tape eight categories and splice them into the presentation and its Covid protocols. As per the news, this year, the Academy will require nominees and guests to provide proof of two vaccinations against Covid-19 and two negative PCR tests if they want to attend the event.

Reportedly, more than 2,500 guests are expected to attend this year's ceremony. But it usually used to be 3,300 before the annual member ticket lottery to reduce seats.

Telecasted in India: The Oscars nominations for 94th Academy Awards 2022 will kick off at 06:48 pm Indian Standard Time today. The ceremony will be hosted by Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross for this year's annual event.

One can also stay updated through official social media handles of Oscars on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.