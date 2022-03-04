Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Oscars 2022: Lady Gaga to Zoe Kravitz, 6 celebrity to present the Academy Awards

    The Academy announced that the presenters this year would include Lady Gaga, Kevin Costner, Zoe Kravitz, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock and Minari‘s Yuh-Jung Youn; read in details
     

    Oscars 2022: Lady Gaga to Zoe Kravitz, 6 celebrity to present the Academy Awards RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Mar 4, 2022, 8:00 AM IST

    A few hours ago, the Academy announced that there will be six presenters this year, including Lady Gaga, Zoë Kravitz, Kevin Costner, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock, and Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari). All these six celebs will take the stage as presenters at the upcoming Oscar ceremony.

    The Oscars will be held within a few weeks. The Academy has announced the first wave of presenters for the 94th annual event, which will be live on ABC, and the world can see the event on Sunday, March 27, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

    According to event producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan, who previously tapped Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall to host the 2022 Oscars, more presenters are expected to be declared in the weeks ahead.

    Also Read: Oscars 2022: Here is when and where you can watch the nominations for the Academy Awards in India

    Last year, the award ceremony was in downtown Los Angeles Union Station. Now the event has returned to the Dolby Theatre. While Hollywood prepares for its Big Night, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and its main event has just been in the headlines for different reasons. 

    Also Read: Oscars 2022 nominations: The Power of The Dog, West Side Story are the front runners in most categories

    The Academy has faced criticism for its intention to pre-tape eight categories and splice them into the presentation and its Covid protocols. As per the news, this year, the Academy will require nominees and guests to provide proof of two vaccinations against Covid-19 and two negative PCR tests if they want to attend the event.

    Also Read: Oscars 2022: Netizens root for Andrew Garfield’s Academy Awards nomination for Tick, Tick… Boom!

    Reportedly, more than 2,500 guests are expected to attend this year's ceremony. But it usually used to be 3,300 before the annual member ticket lottery to reduce seats. 

    Telecasted in India: The Oscars nominations for 94th Academy Awards 2022 will kick off at 06:48 pm Indian Standard Time today. The ceremony will be hosted by Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross for this year's annual event.

    One can also stay updated through official social media handles of Oscars on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. 

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2022, 8:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karan Mehra gets relief in Nisha Rawal case Bombay High Court stays FIR proceedings drb

    Karan Mehra gets relief in Nisha Rawal’s case; Bombay High Court stays FIR proceedings

    Hollywood The Batman Twitter Review Fans hail Robert Pattinson Zoe Kravitz DC movie drb

    The Batman Twitter Review: Fans hail Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz’s DC movie

    Russia-Ukraine war: Sonu Sood turns good samaritan again, know-how RC

    Russia-Ukraine war: Sonu Sood turns good samaritan again, know-how

    Kanye West kidnaps, beheads Kim Kardashian's beau Pete Davidson (Watch) RCB

    Kanye West kidnaps, buries Kim Kardashian's beau Pete Davidson in 'Eazy' (Watch)

    Radhe Shyam Trailer Prabhas impresses a palmist in the upcoming Astro thriller watch drb

    Radhe Shyam Trailer: Prabhas impresses as palmist in the upcoming Astro-thriller; watch

    Recent Stories

    Ramakrishna Jayanti 2022: Significance, inspirational quotes/messages by Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa RCB

    Ramakrishna Jayanti 2022: Significance, inspirational quotes/messages by Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa

    Europe biggest nuclear power plant on fire after Russian firing: Report

    Europe's biggest nuclear power plant on fire after Russian firing: Report

    The Batman Ranbir Kapoor to Rana Daggubati 9 Indian actors who can play Bruce Wayne drb

    The Batman Ranbir Kapoor to Rana Daggubati 9 Indian actors who can play Bruce Wayne

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: The players who could make an impact Team India-ayh

    IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: The players who could make an impact Team India

    Ukraine war: WWE shuts down its Russian network with immediate effect

    Ukraine war: WWE shuts down its Russian network with immediate effect

    Recent Videos

    Russia-Ukraine war: Not the time to play politics, Gajendra Shekhawat slams Opposition-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: 'Not the time to play politics', Gajendra Shekhawat slams Opposition

    Video Icon
    ICC Womens World Cup 2022: The numbers and stats involving India-ayh

    ICC Women's World Cup: The numbers and stats involving India

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Happy with all ATKMB players, they stood up like proper unit - Juan Ferrando on CFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Happy with all ATKMB players; they stood up like a proper unit - Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs MCFC: Mumbai City needs to do better with the decisions - Des Buckingham on Kerala Blasters defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai needs to do better with the decisions - Buckingham on Kerala defeat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs MCFC: It's always tough to play against Mumbai City - Kerala Blasters' Ivan Vukomanovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: It's always tough to play against Mumbai - Kerala's Vukomanovic

    Video Icon