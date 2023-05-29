Oscar winner MM Keeravani returns to Malayalam cinema with film 'Magician'

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MM Keeravani, who won an Oscar for the song Natu Natu in 2023, is now poised to work on the Malayalam film "Magician". 


     

    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published May 29, 2023, 8:25 PM IST

    M.M. Keeravani, who won an Oscar for the song Natu Natu in 2023, is now poised to work on the Malayalam film "Magician". Keeravani travelled to the state's capital city to participate in the film's premiere after a 27-year hiatus. M.M. Keeravani last contributed to the Malayalam film industry with 1996's wildly successful "Devaragam."

    In Kerala, the songs from the Sridevi and Arvind Swami film, such as "Shishirakaala," "Shashikala," and "Yayayaa Yadava," are still well-liked. Neelagiri and Sooryamanasam, two Mammootty films, were the previous two for which Keeravani wrote the music. For fans of Malayalam music, the songs from both films are regarded as timeless.

    Keeravani expressed his happiness at his long-awaited return to the Malayalam cinema business. He will no doubt work the same magic with his songs as he did with RRR tracks.In March, Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose received the Academy Award for Best Original Song for their composition "Naatu Naatu," which was created for SS Rajamouli's well-liked movie RRR.

    In his acceptance speech for the Oscars, Keeravani discussed how he grew up listening to the American band The Carpenters, which several Malayalam media outlets at the time mistook for the sound generated by carpenters working with wood. Keeravani also performed a few lines of the well-known Carpenters song "Top of the World" during the Oscars, slightly changing the lyrics.

    Last Updated May 29, 2023, 8:25 PM IST
