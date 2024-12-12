Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco gets engaged: Check adorable photos HERE |PICTURES

Selena Gomez surprised netizens by announcing her engagement to boyfriend Benny Blanco. She shared adorable photos of her flaunting her engagement ring. The couple began dating in June 2023, and keeps fans engaged with their chemistry and online PDA

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 12, 2024, 11:40 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 12, 2024, 11:44 AM IST

Selena Gomez surprised fans by announcing her engagement to boyfriend and record producer Benny Blanco through Instagram on Thursday. Sharing heartfelt photos, Selena proudly displayed her stunning engagement ring while enjoying a serene picnic. The couple’s sweet bond was evident in the cozy pictures

article_image2

In a previous interview on The Howard Stern Show, Benny opened up about his dream of becoming a father, stating, “That’s my next goal, to check the box.” He shared his love for children, mentioning his strong connection with his nephews. When asked about having kids with Selena, Benny revealed, “It’s always a topic of conversation for me every day"

article_image3

During his appearance on the Today Show while promoting his cookbook, Benny expressed amazement at his relationship with Selena. He humorously admitted, “I wake up every day, look in the mirror, and think, ‘How did this happen?’” His disbelief highlighted his admiration and gratitude for their romance

article_image4

Selena and Benny have been together since June 2023, captivating fans with their chemistry and adorable moments shared online. Their engagement has added a joyous chapter to their relationship, leaving fans eager to see more glimpses of their journey together

article_image5

Singer-songwriter Selena Gomez has previously dated Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas when they were both star at Disney Channel. Her relationship with Justin Bieber was much talked about. They dated on-off for 8 years

