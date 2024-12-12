Business

Bajaj Finance share price target 2025: Potential for high returns

BUY rating for Bajaj Finance shares

Brokerage firms Citi, Morgan Stanley have given Buy rating to Bajaj Finance shares. They are bullish on the stock due to company's strong strategy, focus on technology, and growth

Bajaj Finance Share Price

On Thursday, December 12, Bajaj Finance Limited's share was trading at ₹7,126.65. The stock has fallen by 2.66% in the last year but is now expected to surge

Bajaj Finance Share Price Target

Citi has given a target price of ₹8,150 and Morgan Stanley has given ₹9,000 for Bajaj Finance Limited shares. Thus, a profit of around ₹1,900 per share is possible

Bajaj Finance Limited's Plan

Bajaj Finance has unveiled its long-term strategy for 2025-29, 'BFL 3.0 - A Final Company'. Under this, the company will work on 5 goals, which could benefit the stock

Bajaj Finance's focus on MSME sector

Bajaj Finance Limited aims to capture 1% market share in the payments sector and focus on the MSME sector from 2025-29. The goal is to become a leader in personal loans, gold loans

Bajaj Finance Limited will use AI

Entering new areas like auto loan business, green financing, and corporate leasing. AI-based technology will be used to provide better facilities to 220 million customers

Bajaj Finance's ₹150 crore savings plan

The company is taking several steps to reduce costs. Project 'Genal' will include 29 use cases in 25 workplaces, saving the company ₹150 crore in FY2026

Note

Investment in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing

Good news for EPFO account holders: Withdraw PF money from ATMs soon!

Gold Price Today: Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, UP of 22 & 24 Carat Gold

Tata Motors to BEL: 7 Stocks to buy for a Happy New Year 2025

Who is Advaitesha Birla? Meet Kumar Mangalam Birla's daughter