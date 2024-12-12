Bajaj Finance share price target 2025: Potential for high returns

Business
Brokerage firms Citi, Morgan Stanley have given Buy rating to Bajaj Finance shares. They are bullish on the stock due to company's strong strategy, focus on technology, and growth
On Thursday, December 12, Bajaj Finance Limited's share was trading at ₹7,126.65. The stock has fallen by 2.66% in the last year but is now expected to surge
Citi has given a target price of ₹8,150 and Morgan Stanley has given ₹9,000 for Bajaj Finance Limited shares. Thus, a profit of around ₹1,900 per share is possible
Bajaj Finance has unveiled its long-term strategy for 2025-29, 'BFL 3.0 - A Final Company'. Under this, the company will work on 5 goals, which could benefit the stock
Bajaj Finance Limited aims to capture 1% market share in the payments sector and focus on the MSME sector from 2025-29. The goal is to become a leader in personal loans, gold loans
Entering new areas like auto loan business, green financing, and corporate leasing. AI-based technology will be used to provide better facilities to 220 million customers
The company is taking several steps to reduce costs. Project 'Genal' will include 29 use cases in 25 workplaces, saving the company ₹150 crore in FY2026
Investment in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing
Good news for EPFO account holders: Withdraw PF money from ATMs soon!
Gold Price Today: Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, UP of 22 & 24 Carat Gold
Tata Motors to BEL: 7 Stocks to buy for a Happy New Year 2025
Who is Advaitesha Birla? Meet Kumar Mangalam Birla's daughter