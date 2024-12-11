Mohan Babu Unwell: Telugu star admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad

Mohan Babu, a veteran actor, was hospitalised to a private hospital in Hyderabad. His hospitalisation coincides with his continuing family feud.

Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 11, 2024, 5:39 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 11, 2024, 5:39 PM IST

Mohan Babu, an actor, has been admitted to the hospital. Continental Hospitals' medical staff sent a health bulletin about the veteran actor's condition. Chairman Dr Guru N. Reddy stated that Mohan Babu was admitted to the hospital on December 10 evening after experiencing severe health issues.

“He had high blood pressure and complained of intense pain. He has been experiencing severe neck pain and leg pain,” Dr Reddy informed.

The doctors further revealed that Mohan Babu had sustained some injuries, with swelling observed under his eye. A detailed evaluation is underway, and a CT scan has been scheduled for today to assess his condition further.

Also Read: YRKKH Spoiler Alert! Abhira and Armaan's heartbreaking separation

The medical staff informed him that he received the best possible treatment and that future information would be provided as needed. The Manchu family has lately made news due to growing disagreements between Mohan Babu and Manchu Manoj over property and family matters. Mohan Babu accused Manoj of unlawfully inhabiting his home, while Manoj claimed that his father had always showed favouritism to his brother, Vishnu Manchu.

Also Read: Who is Mohan Babu? Know about Telugu star's 7 TOP controversies

Tensions escalated on December 10 when Manoj, who had been denied admission to the residence, forced his way in with his accomplices, saying his children were inside. During the disturbance, Mohan Babu struck a journalist, suffering a fracture. 

