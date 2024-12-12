Allu Arjun petitions Telangana High Court to cancel FIR over Pushpa 2 Premiere Woman's Death

On December 4, the event took place at Sandhya Theatre, where a large audience assembled to watch Allu Arjun, who plays the lead role in Pushpa 2.

Allu Arjun petitions Telangana High Court to cancel FIR over Pushpa 2 Premiere Woman's Death RBA
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 12, 2024, 10:49 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 12, 2024, 10:49 AM IST

Actor Allu Arjun filed a plea in the Telangana High Court on Wednesday seeking the deletion of an FIR filed against him following the death of a lady during the Hyderabad premiere of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule. The event occurred on December 4 at Sandhya Theatre, when a big audience had assembled to watch the performer. Revathi, 39, died of asphyxiation while her eight-year-old son was in the hospital.

Following the occurrence, the deceased's relatives filed a complaint with the Chikkadapally Police Station. A case has been filed under Sections 105 and 118(1), read with Section 3(5) of the BNS Act.

Central Zone DCP Akshansh Yadav stated: “According to the complaint, the theatre management, actor Allu Arjun, and his security team have been made accused… We have to identify who in his security team were present yesterday and who pushed people, creating this situation… Our deployment was there, and there is no lapse on the police’s part. Investigation is ongoing."

Over a lakh supporters packed the stadium, and emotions rose when Allu Arjun's security crew reportedly used excessive force to manage the crowd. This move knocked several individuals down, resulting in a stampede. To add to the commotion, the actor's entourage allegedly came via an already congested location, breaking crowd management guidelines.

Previously, Allu Arjun had reacted to the unfortunate situation during Pushpa 2's triumphant press conference in Hyderabad. He had said, “It took me time to respond psychologically… I want to stabilise and come back to the table; it takes me time to process. When we heard what happened, we all blanked out. Sukumar garu became really emotional; all our energies went down."

Speaking of the financial aid to the family of the deceased, Allu Arjun had said, “The money I’ve given ( Rs 25 lakh) is only a gesture to show we’re there for them. I don’t want to disturb them; I’m giving them their space. I will never be able to help with their loss, but I will meet them once they recover. I’ll help them in whatever way I can," he said.

