Mohanlal talks about Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2's success; Here's what Malayalam superstar said

Mohanlal expressed his opinion on Pushpa 2's success during the trailer premiere event for Barroz, which took place in Mumbai.

Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 11, 2024, 5:08 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 11, 2024, 5:08 PM IST

At the Barroz trailer premiere ceremony in Mumbai, Mohanlal discussed Pushpa 2's success. When questioned about the film's influence, the veteran actor complimented Pushpa 2 for breaking new ground in Pan-India cinema, describing it as a "gate-crasher" in the business. He commended the picture for pushing boundaries and attaining enormous success. 

He said, “I offer a simple prayer to the Almighty. Films should run. The film industry’s wheel has to turn because of release, because of success. So, every film should run. And people should respect the film. Not just Pushpa 2 – a lot of big films are coming. And, even my film, I wish it should run."

Calling such massive successes ‘gatecrash’, he added, “Because it’s like a game crash. Somebody comes in. I did a film long back – Kalapani. It was a pan-Indian film long back. Santosh [Sivan] only shot that film. He got a National Award. So, somebody should do. We have all the materials, all the great technicians, artists. But somebody should bring out very different films that can be shown to anywhere in the world. So, we are just trying and let it happen."

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, has set a stunning feat by being the fastest film to surpass Rs 1000 crore at the global box office in just six days. The film has grossed Rs 645 crore in India, including all versions. This success has been confirmed by both industry sources and the film's production crew, indicating a remarkable accomplishment for Indian filmmaking.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh said Pushpa 2's Hindi version alone has amassed a sizable box office haul. He took to X and said that Pushpa 2's Hindi version has grossed Rs 375 crore.

Meanwhile, filming on Mohanlal's film Barroz began in March 2021, with the unit shooting in Kochi, Gao, Bangkok, and Chennai, among other locations. Because the picture is intended for children, it was shot in 3D. On November 19, the movie's producers published the theatrical trailer.

