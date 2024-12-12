Bengaluru HORROR! 'Slapped me, pinned me to wall,' Woman alleges assault by landlord's brother

A woman living in a Bengaluru flat has accused her landlord's brother of a violent assault, involving verbal abuse, physical violence, and attempted sexual assault. The incident occurred after months of alleged harassment, culminating in a physical attack when the woman went to collect a package.

Living in a leased flat in Sanjay Nagar, Bengaluru, a lady has accused her landlord's brother of attacking her while intoxicated. The 26-year-old, originally from West Bengal, alleged that the man verbally abused her, slapped her, choked her, and pinned her to the wall. According to reports, the event happened on December 3 when she went to pick up a package at her apartment gate. Bengaluru police filed a formal case after receiving her complaint, and the culprit was taken into custody.

Before the violent episode, the woman said that she had been harassed for months by her landlord's brother, Manjunath Gowda. “On the morning of December 3, he approached me through my window, insisting I open the door and talk. When I politely refused, he seemed visibly upset," the woman detailed in her post on X (formerly known as Twitter), as reported by Moneycontrol.

She added, “That night, I went downstairs to hand over a parcel to a delivery person. The landlord, heavily drunk, confronted me, demanding to know why I didn’t speak to him earlier. He blocked the building gate and said: Who the hell are you to show me attitude while staying in my house?"

According to reports, Gowda violently assaulted her when she ignored him. "He choked me on the stairway, slapped me with full force, pulled my hair, and repeatedly banged my head against the wall until I blacked out," she said.

Gowda reportedly tried to take the woman inside his home while she was trying to flee, in addition to biting her finger. Additionally, he attempted to drag me inside his home, at which point I screamed and fled to my flat. According to India Today, the woman's complaint stated, "He also followed me, stopped me halfway down the staircase, and began hitting me more aggressively."

The lady further said that Gowda made offensive and menacing comments throughout the assault. He is accused of saying, "Come now, I will show you what I can do to you," as he exposed himself. The victim’s friend, who attempted to intervene, was also attacked and allegedly thrown down the stairs. Despite this, they managed to record part of the incident.

The Bengaluru Police confirmed the arrest of Manjunath. Bengaluru City Police tweeted, "We have forwarded your complaint to concerned officers for necessary action."

