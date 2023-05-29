Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Legends Never Die...' Sidhu Moosewala's fans remember singer on death anniversary

    Moosewala made a significant mark in the music industry a year after he landed in Canada in 2016. With an impressive count of 20.5 million subscribers on YouTube, he holds the credit of being the most subscribed independent Punjabi artist on the platform.

    Sidhu Moosewala death anniversary singer's fans say legends never die
    First Published May 29, 2023, 2:06 PM IST

    It has been a year since Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district. His memory lingers on for those who loved his music and saw him as an inpiration. And anger continues to simmer as the masterminds behind his killing remain at large.

    Moosewala was shot in Jawahar Ke village in Mansa district of Punjab while travelling in a car along with a friend and a cousin. Soon after the assassination, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar owned up the killing. He claimed that it was he and the Bishnoi gang who got Moosewala killed. 

    Moosewala's first notable milestones was his debut track, titled 'So High,' in 2017 which smashed popularity charts. Over next five years, he delivered over 60 singles to his fans.

    A year after his death, social media is abuzz with messages mourning him.

    A year on, Moosewala's parents are running pillar to post seeking justice for their son.  In March this year, they sat on a protest outside the Punjab Assembly complex, claiming that the nothing concrete had been done by the investigation agencies to nab the murder masterminds

    Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh claimed that the (murder) case is being suppressed. He also claimed that crucial witnesses in the case are being eliminated. He pointed out the killing of case accused Mandeep Singh alias Toofan and Manmohan Singh alias Mohna, reportedly during a clash between inmates in Punjab's Goindwal Sahib jail in February.

    He has also claimed the involvement of the Punjabi music industry in his murder. Balkaur has alleged that gangsters were collaborating with some people linked to the music industry to run an extortion gang.

