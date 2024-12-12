Mumbai ranked among world's top 5 food cities; CHECK other Indian cities in the list

Mumbai ranked 5th in Taste Atlas' "100 Best Food Cities in the World," recognizing its distinctive food culture, with must-try dishes like Bhel puri and Vada pav, and iconic restaurants like Ram Ashraya.

In a recent ranking released by Taste Atlas, Mumbai has secured the 5th position on the list of the "100 Best Food Cities in the World." This recognition is a testament to the city's distinctive food culture, which has gained global acclaim.

The rankings were based on 477,287 valid food ratings for 15,478 foods in Taste Atlas' database. From 17,073 cities, the top 100 were selected based on their average ratings for regional and national dishes.

Taste Atlas has highlighted some of Mumbai's must-try dishes, including Bhel puri, Pav bhaji, Vada pav, and Ragda Pattice. The city's iconic traditional restaurants, such as Ram Ashraya, Shree Thaker Bhojanalay, and Cafe Madras, have also been recognized.

Apart from Mumbai, other Indian cities have also made it to the list of the world's 100 Best Food Cities. Amritsar was ranked 43rd, New Delhi 45th, Hyderabad 50th, Kolkata 71st and Chennai occupied the 75th position.

As part of the Taste Atlas Awards 2024-25, the guide also shared a ranking of the best cuisines in the world. While India did not make it to the top 10, its cuisine has still gained recognition globally.

Taste Atlas has also mentioned particular regions in India as some of the "Best Food Regions" across the globe with Punjab ranking 7th worldwide. Delicacies like Amritsari kulcha, Tikka, Shahi paneer, Tandoori murgh, and Saag paneer were recommended by the guide.



