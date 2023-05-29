Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sidhu Moosewala 1st death anniversary: Here's Punjabi rapper's top 5 chartbusters

    We learn why Sidhu Moosewala's songs continue to dominate streaming platforms' music charts on this day (May 29), the first anniversary of his passing.
     

    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published May 29, 2023, 1:46 PM IST

    The singer Sidhu Moosewala's first death anniversary is today, May 29. Even a year after his passing, the Punjabi music icon's music still dominates most music charts, shocking his admirers who miss his physical presence. Music lovers continue to enjoy Moosewala's songs across platforms, including Never Fold on Spotify, Mera Na on JioSaavn, Doctor on Wynk, Levels and Never Fold on Apple Music, 295, The Last Ride, GOAT, and Legend on Gaana.

    Due to his amazing talent, the late singer Sidhu Moosewala had followers all over the world. Sidhu, who was well-known for his rich, deep voice, primarily wrote songs about love, friendship, societal issues, and the Punjabi way of life. Here, we take a look at 5 of the late singer's best songs that you simply cannot miss!

    Warning Shots: The unbridled intensity of this song and Sidhu Moosewala's potent lyrical delivery make it stand out. The song "Warning Shots," which was published in 2018, showcased Sidhu's skill as a lyricist and his capacity to tackle contemporary issues, forging a close bond with his fans.

    Dear Mama: With this beautiful song, Sidhu honours his mother. The 2020 single "Dear Mama" is a heartfelt song that showcases Sidhu's emotional range, making it a standout in his discography. Sidhu's soulful voice and the song's moving lyrics instantly elevate it to classic status.

    Bambiha Bole: Sidhu and Amrit Maan worked together to write this 2020 hit, which exudes a purely Punjabi flavour. "Bambiha Bole" is a testament to Sidhu's skill as a storyteller since he utilises the song to describe the struggles of Punjabi culture.

    So High: The 2017 release of "So High," Sidhu Moosewala's breakthrough song, catapulted him to popularity. The song features an entrancing fusion of modern sounds and elements of traditional Punjabi music. His expressive lyrics, which express a strong feeling of self, make it popular among young people.

    Just Listen: Sidhu's 2018 single "Just Listen" shows off his more sensitive side. Through this song, he thanks his supporters and recalls his ascent to fame, displaying a modest yet ardent persona that won over even more of his followers.
     

    Last Updated May 29, 2023, 2:03 PM IST
