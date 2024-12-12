Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra crowned Time God, nomination task heats up with shocking twists

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, tensions soared as Avinash Mishra, the newly crowned Time God, found himself at the center of a heated nomination task. After emerging victorious in the intense race against Chum Darang, Avinash was awarded the Time God title. However, the circumstances surrounding his win were far from celebratory. Rajat Dalal’s controversial decision to eliminate Chum left many, including Avinash himself, feeling uneasy, as it didn’t sit right with anyone that he had won without proving his own merit.

As the promo for the upcoming episode unfolded, viewers were treated to a glimpse of the ongoing nomination task. In a dramatic turn, the six nominated contestants—Karan Veer Mehra, Chaahat Pandey, Vivian Dsena, Digvijay Rathee, Tajinder Bagga, and Edin Rose—were given a chance to save themselves from the looming nominations. The task turned into a fierce showdown, especially between Rajat and Karan Veer Mehra. As Karan got injured during the task, a fiery verbal altercation ensued, with Rajat insisting that it was all part of the task, while Karan vowed to play just as aggressively. The situation escalated with others, like Eisha Singh, raising complaints against Rajat’s actions, while Kashish and Edin Rose stood firmly behind Karan.

In a shocking twist, Avinash Mishra, using his newfound power as the Time God, pushed Vivian Dsena further into the danger zone by deciding to keep him in the nominations. In a heart-wrenching moment, Eisha Singh, visibly distressed, handed Avinash a photo of Vivian, hoping to save him. However, the Time God, adhering to his fairness, rejected her plea, throwing the photo into the pool, and leaving Eisha in tears. The bond between Avinash, Vivian, and Eisha seems to unravel, setting the stage for more drama in the coming days.

With tempers flaring and alliances shifting, Bigg Boss 18 continues to deliver high-stakes entertainment. Stay tuned for more updates as the battle for survival intensifies

