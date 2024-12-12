Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra crowned Time God, nomination task heats up with shocking twists

 In Bigg Boss 18, Avinash Mishra is crowned Time God amid controversy, leading to intense moments during the nomination task, where alliances shift and emotions run high.
 

Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra crowned Time God, nomination task heats up with shocking twists NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 12, 2024, 8:32 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 12, 2024, 8:32 AM IST

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, tensions soared as Avinash Mishra, the newly crowned Time God, found himself at the center of a heated nomination task. After emerging victorious in the intense race against Chum Darang, Avinash was awarded the Time God title. However, the circumstances surrounding his win were far from celebratory. Rajat Dalal’s controversial decision to eliminate Chum left many, including Avinash himself, feeling uneasy, as it didn’t sit right with anyone that he had won without proving his own merit.

As the promo for the upcoming episode unfolded, viewers were treated to a glimpse of the ongoing nomination task. In a dramatic turn, the six nominated contestants—Karan Veer Mehra, Chaahat Pandey, Vivian Dsena, Digvijay Rathee, Tajinder Bagga, and Edin Rose—were given a chance to save themselves from the looming nominations. The task turned into a fierce showdown, especially between Rajat and Karan Veer Mehra. As Karan got injured during the task, a fiery verbal altercation ensued, with Rajat insisting that it was all part of the task, while Karan vowed to play just as aggressively. The situation escalated with others, like Eisha Singh, raising complaints against Rajat’s actions, while Kashish and Edin Rose stood firmly behind Karan.

In a shocking twist, Avinash Mishra, using his newfound power as the Time God, pushed Vivian Dsena further into the danger zone by deciding to keep him in the nominations. In a heart-wrenching moment, Eisha Singh, visibly distressed, handed Avinash a photo of Vivian, hoping to save him. However, the Time God, adhering to his fairness, rejected her plea, throwing the photo into the pool, and leaving Eisha in tears. The bond between Avinash, Vivian, and Eisha seems to unravel, setting the stage for more drama in the coming days.

With tempers flaring and alliances shifting, Bigg Boss 18 continues to deliver high-stakes entertainment. Stay tuned for more updates as the battle for survival intensifies

 ALSO READ Rajinikanth Net Worth: know assets, income and more of megastar

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mohan Babu Unwell: Telugu star admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad RBA

Mohan Babu Unwell: Telugu star admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad

Mohanlal talks about Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2's success; Here's what Malayalam superstar said RBA

Mohanlal talks about Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2's success; Here's what Malayalam superstar said

Did Bengali star couple Dev-Rukmini Maitra BREAK UP? Read details RBA

Did Bengali star couple Dev-Rukmini Maitra BREAK UP? Read details

Rajnikanth's 75th Birthday Surprise: Exciting collaboration with Mani Ratnam revealed; Read on NTI

Rajinikanth’s 75th Birthday Surprise: Exciting collaboration with Mani Ratnam revealed; Read on

Crime Patrol fame Sapna Singh's 14-year-old son found dead; drug overdose feared AJR

Crime Patrol actor Sapna Singh demands justice after 14-year-old son's suspicious death; two arrested

Recent Stories

Kerala: Mumps cases surge in Malappuram; health department issues advisory anr

Kerala: Mumps cases surge in Malappuram; health department issues advisory

Heavy rains in Tamil Nadu: Schools shut in Chennai, 10 other districts amid IMD warnings AJR

Heavy rains in Tamil Nadu: Schools shut in Chennai, 10 other districts amid IMD warnings

Atul Subhash suicide case has driven focus on men's mental health. Why 'Man up' is not the answer shk

Atul Subhash suicide case has driven focus on men’s mental health. Why ‘Man up’ is not the answer

Rajinikanth Net Worth: know assets, income and more of megastar NTI

Rajinikanth Net Worth: know assets, income and more of megastar

Rajinikanth Net Worth: know assets, income and more of megastar NTI

Rajinikanth Net Worth: know assets, income and more of megastar

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon