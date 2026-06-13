Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi and Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati have congratulated renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik for winning the prestigious 'Russian Grand Sand Master Cup', making him the first Indian artist to achieve this feat.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has congratulated renowned sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik on winning the prestigious 'Russian Grand Sand Master Cup' at the International Sand Art Festival held in Russia. In an X post, CM Majhi shared a picture of the artist with his winner's trophy, posing against the background of a stunning sand art.

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ଋଷିଆରେ ଅନୁଷ୍ଠିତ ଆନ୍ତର୍ଜାତୀୟ ବାଲୁକା କଳା ମହୋତ୍ସବରେ ପ୍ରତିଷ୍ଠିତ ‘ଋଷିଆନ୍ ଗ୍ରାଣ୍ଡ୍ ସ୍ୟାଣ୍ଡ୍ ମାଷ୍ଟର କପ୍’ ଜିତିଥିବାରୁ ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ବାଲୁକା ଶିଳ୍ପୀ ଶ୍ରୀ ସୁଦର୍ଶନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକଙ୍କୁ ଆନ୍ତରିକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଓ ସାଧୁବାଦ। ଏହି ସମ୍ମାନ ପାଇବାରେ ପ୍ରଥମ ଭାରତୀୟ ବାଲୁକା ଶିଳ୍ପୀ ଭାବେ ସେ ବିଶ୍ୱ ଦରବାରରେ ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଅସ୍ମିତା, ଓଡ଼ିଶାର… pic.twitter.com/IqkqxtrsXr — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) June 13, 2026

CM Majhi Lauds Achievement

"Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Odisha's sand artist Shri Sudarshan Pattnayak for winning the prestigious 'Russian Grand Sand Master Cup' at the International Sand Art Festival held in Russia. As the first Indian sand artist to receive this honour, he has further glorified the victorious journey of Odia identity, Odisha's rich culture, and unique artistic heritage on the global stage," the Chief Minister wrote.

He further noted how Sudarsan Pattnaik has time and again conveyed significant messages of awareness on critical global issues like climate change and global warming. "The message of awareness he has conveyed through his sand art on critical global issues like climate change and global warming is truly commendable. I pray to Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath for his healthy life and continued artistic pursuits for generations to come," he added.

Governor Extends Congratulations

Odisha Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati also congratulated Pattnaik on his remarkable achievement.

"Congratulations to renowned sand artist Shri Sudarsan Pattnaik on winning the prestigious Russian Grand Sand Master Cup. His remarkable achievement brings pride to Odisha and India, showcasing our rich cultural heritage on the global stage. Wishing him continued success in his artistic journey," Odisha Governor said in a post on X. Congratulations to renowned sand artist Shri Sudarsan Pattnaik on winning the prestigious Russian Grand Sand Master Cup. His remarkable achievement brings pride to Odisha and India, showcasing our rich cultural heritage on the global stage. Wishing him continued success in his… — Governor Odisha (@GovernorOdisha) June 13, 2026

Pattnaik Expresses Gratitude

In a June 12 tweet, Pattnaik shared pictures from the Sand Sculpture festival and expressed delight at being honoured with the winner's cup.

"Honoured to receive the Russian Grand Sand Master Cup 2026 at the II International Festival of Sand Sculpture in Kaliningrad, Russia, for my work highlighting the global issue of climate change and global warming. Proud to be the first Indian sand artist to receive this prestigious recognition. Sincerely grateful to the organisers, jury members, and everyone who has supported and encouraged my artistic journey," he wrote. Honoured to receive the Russian Grand Sand Master Cup 2026 at the II International Festival of Sand Sculpture in Kaliningrad, Russia, for my work highlighting the global issue of climate change and global warming. Proud to be the first Indian sand artist to receive this… pic.twitter.com/BxyVFLtFD4 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) June 12, 2026

A Globally Recognised Artist

Ever since, congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the artist, applauding his talent.

Sudarsan Pattnaik is a globally recognised Indian sand artist who has won numerous international awards and honours across the world. Over the years, he has proudly represented India on major international platforms, earning global acclaim for his large-scale sand installations that convey powerful social and environmental messages.

His artworks have also been exhibited across India at the National Gallery of Modern Art in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and New Delhi, where they received an exceptionally interactive response and were widely appreciated by audiences.

(ANI)