    Chris Evans marries girlfriend Alba Baptista in private ceremony; Robert Downey Jr, Jeremy Renner attend

    Chris Evans marries fellow actress Alba Baptista in a secret ceremony reportedly attended by Marvel co-stars. Photos have emerged revealing A-list guests at a Boston hotel, fuelling rumours and confirmations of the nuptials and wedding at their Boston home.

    First Published Sep 11, 2023, 9:58 AM IST

    Marvel superhero and Captain America actor Chris Evans reportedly tied the knot with his girlfriend, Alba Baptista, in a private and intimate wedding ceremony. The 42-year-old actor and his 26-year-old Portuguese actress partner kept their special day under wraps, with the wedding allegedly followed by a close-knit celebration which included Evans' Marvel co-stars, Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth. A source confirmed the nuptials to a global portal and revealed that the wedding was organized at the duo's Boston home with only the closest family members and friends in attendance. To preserve privacy, guests had to sign the non-disclosure agreements and surrender their phones, though official confirmation from the happy couple has yet to appear.

    Nonetheless, photographs circulating online from Boston strengthen the speculation, with images showing Robert Downey Jr. and his wife, Susan Downey, Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, and actor Jeremy Renner dining at the luxurious Newbury Boston Hotel on Saturday night (IST). These images have fueled conjecture about Chris Evans' wedding.

    A Jeremy Renner fan page on X posted, "Jeremy Renner with Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey JR., Susan Downey at the Newbury Boston for the wedding of Chris Evans and Alba Baptista."

    Chris Evans fan page on Instagram also dropped the newlywed couple's photos on social media with the caption, "Looks like Chris Evans and Alba Baptista got married 💍 at home over the weekend."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Chris Evans (@teamcevans)

    It is being reported and said that celebrities John Krasinski and Emily Blunt were part of the wedding celebration. Alba Baptista, known for her role in the Netflix series Warrior Nun, made her English debut on Netflix. The Lisbon-born actress has featured in titles like A Impostora, Filha da Lei, A Criacao, and Jogo Duplo. She wowed fans with her acting chops in the 2022 project, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.

    As per an exclusive report by leading global portal, Captain America star Chris Evans and his girlfriend got hitched on September 9, 2023. The couple opted for a private and intimate wedding at home. Only close friends and family members of the couple were in attendance. The wedding took place in Boston, where they own a house together.

