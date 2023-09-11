Sofia Vergara finally breaks silence on her divorce from ex-husband Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara is just concentrating on enjoying her life amidst an ongoing divorce from her ex-husband, Joe Manganiello. Here is what the actress said about living it up and enjoying life. Sofia Vergara's divorce news from ex-husband Joe Manganiello really shook netizens and fans.

Sofia Vergara might be going through a divorce from her ex-husband Joe Manganiello, but she has a jam-packed schedule and a life to enjoy. The Colombian-American actress is busy making bi-weekly stylish appearances on the popular talent reality series America's Got Talent, where she is one of the four judges. On the other hand, she has her beauty brand Toty, which needs her focus. The 51-year-old star recently also launched her own fall collection at Walmart.

On the other hand, she is living it up by attending concerts, parties and vacations. During the live filming for qualifier three of the NBC series, the Modern Family star known for playing Gloria Ramirez Delgado Pritchett opened up about her life amidst separation from Manganiello and the string of concerts she is attending like Beyonce's.

Vergara attended Beyonce's super-successful Renaissance Tour and gushed about it to Entertainment Tonight. Calling the show spectacular, she said everyone should learn something from her. Sofia shared, "Her daughter, her songs, her outfits, her body, I mean everything." For the unversed, Beyonce's 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, has been performing during the tour, and clips of her have gone viral on the Internet.

Turning philosophical, she added, "Just do whatever your gut tells you to do. You never really have anything to lose." Previously, a source told a global entertainment portal, "She's out every night enjoying the cocktails and the attention and really living it up like she was out of prison." Vergara got spotted at Soho House and the Birds Streets Club. The report stated, "Now that Joe's not waiting at home, she's taking full advantage of the party scene."

Meanwhile, Vergara and Manganiello announced their separation after seven years of marriage in July. A divorce was filed soon after. The actress asked the court to uphold the prenuptial agreement between them. The former couple met in 2014 at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner. They tied the knot in 2015 in Palm Springs, Florida.

