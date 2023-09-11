Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sofia Vergara finally breaks silence on her divorce from ex-husband Joe Manganiello

    Sofia Vergara is just concentrating on enjoying her life amidst an ongoing divorce from her ex-husband, Joe Manganiello. Here is what the actress said about living it up and enjoying life. Sofia Vergara's divorce news from ex-husband Joe Manganiello really shook netizens and fans.

    Sofia Vergara finally breaks silence on her divorce from ex-husband Joe Manganiello vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Sep 11, 2023, 9:03 AM IST

    Sofia Vergara might be going through a divorce from her ex-husband Joe Manganiello, but she has a jam-packed schedule and a life to enjoy. The Colombian-American actress is busy making bi-weekly stylish appearances on the popular talent reality series America's Got Talent, where she is one of the four judges. On the other hand, she has her beauty brand Toty, which needs her focus. The 51-year-old star recently also launched her own fall collection at Walmart.

    ALSO READ: Farah Khan talks about Shah Rukh getting multiple takes for 'spitting' scene in Main Hoon Na

    On the other hand, she is living it up by attending concerts, parties and vacations. During the live filming for qualifier three of the NBC series, the Modern Family star known for playing Gloria Ramirez Delgado Pritchett opened up about her life amidst separation from Manganiello and the string of concerts she is attending like Beyonce's.

    Vergara attended Beyonce's super-successful Renaissance Tour and gushed about it to Entertainment Tonight. Calling the show spectacular, she said everyone should learn something from her. Sofia shared, "Her daughter, her songs, her outfits, her body, I mean everything." For the unversed, Beyonce's 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, has been performing during the tour, and clips of her have gone viral on the Internet.

    Turning philosophical, she added, "Just do whatever your gut tells you to do. You never really have anything to lose." Previously, a source told a global entertainment portal, "She's out every night enjoying the cocktails and the attention and really living it up like she was out of prison." Vergara got spotted at Soho House and the Birds Streets Club. The report stated, "Now that Joe's not waiting at home, she's taking full advantage of the party scene."

    Meanwhile, Vergara and Manganiello announced their separation after seven years of marriage in July. A divorce was filed soon after. The actress asked the court to uphold the prenuptial agreement between them. The former couple met in 2014 at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner. They tied the knot in 2015 in Palm Springs, Florida.

    ALSO READ: When Aishwarya Rai opened up about being 'uneasy' on kissing scenes with Hrithik Roshan in Dhoom 2 (THROWBACK)

    Last Updated Sep 11, 2023, 9:03 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Farah Khan talks about Shah Rukh getting multiple takes for 'spitting' scene in Main Hoon Na vma

    Farah Khan talks about Shah Rukh getting multiple takes for 'spitting' scene in Main Hoon Na

    When Aishwarya Rai opened up on being 'uneasy' on kissing scenes with Hrithik Roshan in Dhoom 2 (THROWBACK) vma

    When Aishwarya Rai opened up about being 'uneasy' on kissing scenes with Hrithik Roshan in Dhoom 2 (THROWBACK)

    Farah Khan attacked by netizens for insulting Tamannaah Bhatia in an old VIRAL video vma

    Farah Khan attacked by netizens for insulting Tamannaah Bhatia in an old VIRAL video

    Pawan Kalyan stopped from entering Andhra Pradesh after lying down on road to protest - WATCH vma

    Pawan Kalyan stopped from entering Andhra Pradesh after lying down on road to protest - WATCH

    Sunny Deol finally addresses his fall out with Shah Rukh Khan after Darr vma

    Sunny Deol finally addresses his fall out with Shah Rukh Khan after Darr

    Recent Stories

    Sambar & Coconut Rice to Vegetable Biriyani- 7 best Monday lunch ideas anr eai

    Sambar & Coconut Rice to Vegetable Biriyani- 7 best Monday lunch ideas

    Chandrababu Naidu arrest TDP calls for Andhra Pradesh Bandh Today Top Developments

    Chandrababu Naidu arrest: TDP calls for Andhra Pradesh bandh today | Top developments

    Farah Khan talks about Shah Rukh getting multiple takes for 'spitting' scene in Main Hoon Na vma

    Farah Khan talks about Shah Rukh getting multiple takes for 'spitting' scene in Main Hoon Na

    Kerala News LIVE 11 September 2023 updates major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Heavy rainfall to continue to lash Kerala; IMD issues yellow alert in 2 districts

    5 dangerous Hazards of Raw Onions on your Health vma eai

    5 dangerous Hazards of Raw Onions on your Health

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon