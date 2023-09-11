Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jawan Box Office Day 4: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's film earns Rs 287 crore in India

    Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan breaks box office records on Day 4. The movie crossed Rs 200 Cr during the weekend. The film has entered the Rs 500 crore worldwide in just four days.
     

    Jawan Box Office Day 4: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's film earns Rs 287 crore in India RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 11, 2023, 9:36 AM IST

    Jawan Box Office Collection Day 4: Shah Rukh Khan's latest film has dominated the box office. The movie, directed by Atlee, had a huge opening day and the biggest Sunday collection. Jawan earned Rs 85 Cr in India, according to early estimates. Jawan stars SRK, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone in guest appearances.

    Sacnilk.com says Jawan earned Rs. 72.00 Cr in Hindi circles. The film grossed Rs. 81 Cr after Tamil and Telugu releases. Trade analyst Manobala V revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that Jawan earned Rs. 85 Cr on Sunday. The Shah Rukh Khan film grossed Rs 206.06 cr in its initial weekend.

    Also Read: Farah Khan talks about Shah Rukh getting multiple takes for 'spitting' scene in Main Hoon Na

    Jawan had the second-biggest Bollywood opening weekend of the year, beating Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. Pathaan remains #1. Gadar 2's August 11 opening weekend was Rs 134.88 crore. Pathaan earned Rs 280.75 Cr. in January after a five-day weekend.

    Also Read: Sunny Deol finally addresses his fall out with Shah Rukh Khan after Darr

    According to trade sources, 'Jawan' made Rs 81 crore in India on Day 4, September 10. As a result, the total collected in India is currently Rs 287.06 crore. On Sunday, September 10, 'Jawan' had an overall occupancy of 70.77%.

    Jawan in USA: 
    According to Deadline, The Nun II opened at a whopping $85.3 million worldwide over the weekend. The horror movie competed with Jawan in the United States and had the second-largest opening for a film in the Conjuring Universe. The Nun II was followed by Jawan, which, according to foreign media sources, has earned more than $57 million. Jawan, which was released on Thursday, September 7, has topped Rs 500 crore in global box office revenue (gross). According to the magazine, Jawan earned Rs 535 crore in its first weekend at the box office.

    The Equaliser 3 grossed $11.5 million in its second weekend at the box office. The film's total worldwide box office collection is at $107.7 million. Meanwhile, Oppenheimer grossed $19.5 million in its eighth weekend at the box office, bringing its global total to $891 million. Conversely, Barbie contributed $5.5 million globally, bringing the total global box office collection to $1.403 billion.

    'Jawan' will be released in theatres globally on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film, directed by Atlee, stars Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani. Deepika Padukone makes a brief appearance.

    The film is expected to be a financial success, with SRK playing both an intelligence officer and a robber. Filming was place in Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Rajasthan, and Aurangabad. Anirudh Ravichander composed for the film and made his Bollywood debut as a solo composer.

     

    Last Updated Sep 11, 2023, 9:36 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Raveena Tandon opens up about 'friendly rivalry' with her best buddy Govinda; Know details vma

    Raveena Tandon opens up about 'friendly rivalry' with her best buddy Govinda; Know details

    Sofia Vergara finally breaks silence on her divorce from ex-husband Joe Manganiello vma

    Sofia Vergara finally breaks silence on her divorce from ex-husband Joe Manganiello

    Farah Khan talks about Shah Rukh getting multiple takes for 'spitting' scene in Main Hoon Na vma

    Farah Khan talks about Shah Rukh getting multiple takes for 'spitting' scene in Main Hoon Na

    When Aishwarya Rai opened up on being 'uneasy' on kissing scenes with Hrithik Roshan in Dhoom 2 (THROWBACK) vma

    When Aishwarya Rai opened up about being 'uneasy' on kissing scenes with Hrithik Roshan in Dhoom 2 (THROWBACK)

    Farah Khan attacked by netizens for insulting Tamannaah Bhatia in an old VIRAL video vma

    Farah Khan attacked by netizens for insulting Tamannaah Bhatia in an old VIRAL video

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Excise Dept seizes drug worth Rs 3.5 crore during Onam Special Drive rkn

    Kerala: Excise Dept seizes drug worth Rs 3.5 crore during Onam Special Drive

    Raveena Tandon opens up about 'friendly rivalry' with her best buddy Govinda; Know details vma

    Raveena Tandon opens up about 'friendly rivalry' with her best buddy Govinda; Know details

    Petrol Diesel Price Today, September 11: Know the fuel rate in your city

    Petrol, Diesel Price Today, September 11: Know the fuel rate in your city

    Sofia Vergara finally breaks silence on her divorce from ex-husband Joe Manganiello vma

    Sofia Vergara finally breaks silence on her divorce from ex-husband Joe Manganiello

    Sambar & Coconut Rice to Vegetable Biriyani- 7 best Monday lunch ideas anr eai

    Sambar & Coconut Rice to Vegetable Biriyani- 7 best Monday lunch ideas

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon