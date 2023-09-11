Jawan Box Office Day 4: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's film earns Rs 287 crore in India

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan breaks box office records on Day 4. The movie crossed Rs 200 Cr during the weekend. The film has entered the Rs 500 crore worldwide in just four days.

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 4: Shah Rukh Khan's latest film has dominated the box office. The movie, directed by Atlee, had a huge opening day and the biggest Sunday collection. Jawan earned Rs 85 Cr in India, according to early estimates. Jawan stars SRK, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone in guest appearances.

Sacnilk.com says Jawan earned Rs. 72.00 Cr in Hindi circles. The film grossed Rs. 81 Cr after Tamil and Telugu releases. Trade analyst Manobala V revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that Jawan earned Rs. 85 Cr on Sunday. The Shah Rukh Khan film grossed Rs 206.06 cr in its initial weekend.

Jawan had the second-biggest Bollywood opening weekend of the year, beating Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. Pathaan remains #1. Gadar 2's August 11 opening weekend was Rs 134.88 crore. Pathaan earned Rs 280.75 Cr. in January after a five-day weekend.

According to trade sources, 'Jawan' made Rs 81 crore in India on Day 4, September 10. As a result, the total collected in India is currently Rs 287.06 crore. On Sunday, September 10, 'Jawan' had an overall occupancy of 70.77%.

Jawan in USA:

According to Deadline, The Nun II opened at a whopping $85.3 million worldwide over the weekend. The horror movie competed with Jawan in the United States and had the second-largest opening for a film in the Conjuring Universe. The Nun II was followed by Jawan, which, according to foreign media sources, has earned more than $57 million. Jawan, which was released on Thursday, September 7, has topped Rs 500 crore in global box office revenue (gross). According to the magazine, Jawan earned Rs 535 crore in its first weekend at the box office.

The Equaliser 3 grossed $11.5 million in its second weekend at the box office. The film's total worldwide box office collection is at $107.7 million. Meanwhile, Oppenheimer grossed $19.5 million in its eighth weekend at the box office, bringing its global total to $891 million. Conversely, Barbie contributed $5.5 million globally, bringing the total global box office collection to $1.403 billion.

'Jawan' will be released in theatres globally on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film, directed by Atlee, stars Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani. Deepika Padukone makes a brief appearance.

The film is expected to be a financial success, with SRK playing both an intelligence officer and a robber. Filming was place in Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Rajasthan, and Aurangabad. Anirudh Ravichander composed for the film and made his Bollywood debut as a solo composer.