4th Agniveer death: Jitendra Singh Tanwar dies due to gunshot in Srinagar, Indian Army launches probe

New Delhi: Tragedy struck in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday as an Indian Army Agniveer lost his life to a gunshot. This marks the fourth instance of an Agniveer losing their life in service. However, how he died is not yet known. Sources in the Indian Army said, “He is died of gunshot. It could be an accidental firing, suicide or fratricide.”

“An investigation in the case has been instituted," another source added.

Hailing from Rajasthan's Alwar district, Jitendra Singh Tanwar, an Agniveer and paratrooper, joined the Indian Army in 2022. Tragically, he lost his life on duty, adding to the toll of Agniveers who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Family members of the deceased Agniveer claimed that he was involved in the ongoing operation in Poonch, Jammu & Kashmir. However, sources within the force have refuted this claim, stating that he was not part of the operation.

The Agnipath Scheme, launched in June 2022, saw its inaugural batch joining the Indian Army in December of the same year. This initiative allows youth aged between 17 and 21 to enlist in the service for a fixed term of four years. Upon completion of their tenure, 25 percent of participants will have the opportunity to transition into permanent roles within the force.

Other Agniveers who lost their lives

On October 11, 2023, Agniveer Amritpal Singh tragically took his own life in Poonch, sparking controversy over the denial of a guard of honour for his funeral. Opposition voices were quick to condemn this decision, igniting a heated debate. In a statement, the Army had said that since Singh's cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot injury, no guard of honour or military funeral was provided, in accordance with the existing policy.

Few days later on October 22 last year, Agniveer Akshay Lakshman died on duty in Siachen and he was given all the benefits he was entitled to and also given military honour.

In January this year, Agniveer Ajay Singh killed in land mines blast while he was on patrolling in Naushera sector in Jammu & Kashmir.

