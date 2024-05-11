Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    4th Agniveer death: Jitendra Singh Tanwar dies due to gunshot in Srinagar, Indian Army launches probe

    Tragedy struck in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday as an Indian Army Agniveer lost his life to a gunshot. This marks the fourth instance of an Agniveer losing their life in service.

    4th Agniveer death: Jitendra Singh Tanwar dies due to gunshot in Srinagar, Indian Army launches probe snt
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published May 11, 2024, 5:36 PM IST

    New Delhi: Tragedy struck in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday as an Indian Army Agniveer lost his life to a gunshot. This marks the fourth instance of an Agniveer losing their life in service. However, how he died is not yet known. Sources in the Indian Army said, “He is died of gunshot. It could be an accidental firing, suicide or fratricide.”

    “An investigation in the case has been instituted," another source added.

    Hailing from Rajasthan's Alwar district, Jitendra Singh Tanwar, an Agniveer and paratrooper, joined the Indian Army in 2022. Tragically, he lost his life on duty, adding to the toll of Agniveers who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

    Family members of the deceased Agniveer claimed that he was involved in the ongoing operation in Poonch, Jammu & Kashmir. However, sources within the force have refuted this claim, stating that he was not part of the operation.

    The Agnipath Scheme, launched in June 2022, saw its inaugural batch joining the Indian Army in December of the same year. This initiative allows youth aged between 17 and 21 to enlist in the service for a fixed term of four years. Upon completion of their tenure, 25 percent of participants will have the opportunity to transition into permanent roles within the force.

    Other Agniveers who lost their lives

    On October 11, 2023, Agniveer Amritpal Singh tragically took his own life in Poonch, sparking controversy over the denial of a guard of honour for his funeral. Opposition voices were quick to condemn this decision, igniting a heated debate. In a statement, the Army had said that since Singh's cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot injury, no guard of honour or military funeral was provided, in accordance with the existing policy.

    Few days later on October 22 last year, Agniveer Akshay Lakshman died on duty in Siachen and he was given all the benefits he was entitled to and also given military honour. 

    In January this year, Agniveer Ajay Singh killed in land mines blast while he was on patrolling in Naushera sector in Jammu & Kashmir.

    Last Updated May 11, 2024, 5:36 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Over 180 personnel from India, France gear up for 7th edition of joint military exercise 'Shakti' in Meghalaya snt

    Over 180 personnel from India, France gear up for 7th edition of joint military exercise 'Shakti' in Meghalaya

    India completes military personnel withdrawal from Maldives, ties based on 'reciprocal sensitivity' in focus snt

    India completes military personnel withdrawal from Maldives, ties based on 'reciprocal sensitivity' in focus

    Jammu and Kashmir Terrorists open fire on two security vehicles in Poonch, 5 soldiers injured (WATCH) snt

    J&K: Terrorists open fire on two security vehicles in Poonch, 5 soldiers injured (WATCH)

    JNU Vice Chancellor among 19 other VCs conferred honorary rank of 'Colonel' by NCC in landmark ceremony snt

    JNU Vice Chancellor among 19 other VCs conferred honorary rank of 'Colonel' by NCC in landmark ceremony

    BSF guns down Pakistani intruder as he tried to sneak into India along International Border; check details AJR

    BSF guns down Pakistani intruder as he tried to sneak into India along International Border; check details

    Recent Stories

    Triptii Dimri HOT photos: 5 best summer outfits to steal from the 'Animal' actress RKK

    Triptii Dimri HOT photos: 5 best summer outfits to steal from the 'Animal' actress

    Top 9 political parties & their number of crorepati candidates in Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 4 gcw

    Political parties & their number of crorepati candidates in Phase 4

    Shriya Saran shares adorable family picture with daughters and husband [PHOTOS] ATG

    Shriya Saran shares adorable family picture with daughters and husband [PHOTOS]

    Counting on Real Madrid French President Macron hopes Kylian Mbappe will feature at Paris Olympics 2024 snt

    'Counting on Real Madrid': French President Macron hopes Kylian Mbappe will feature at Paris Olympics 2024

    SHOCKING 10-year-old dies after consuming Maggi in UP's Pilibhit, 6 others hospitalised gcw

    SHOCKING! 10-year-old dies after consuming Maggi in UP's Pilibhit, 6 others hospitalised

    Recent Videos

    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan Exclusive Interview anr

    Pawan Kalyan EXCLUSIVE! 'Popularity as an actor cannot just translate politically... I gave myself 25 years'

    Video Icon