    Nora Fatehi talks about photographers 'zooming in' on her bu*t and other body parts

    Nora Fatehi claims she is proud of her body and 'assets'. She adds that she is unconcerned about photographers 'zooming in' on her bu*t because she is unable to educate them.

    First Published Apr 23, 2024, 11:19 AM IST

    Keeping up with social media and paparazzi culture has become essential to an actor's life today. Their amusing interactions with cameras frequently make headlines and go viral. However, numerous female performers have recently called them out for being invasive and focusing on their body.

    Mrunal Thakur recently turned down photographers at an award ceremony when they requested her to stand in the rear. Palak Tiwari also admonished the photographers for photographing her from behind despite her plea not to. However, Nora Fatehi, who has frequently been photographed, needs to be more concerned about the paparazzi culture.

    In an interview with News18, Nora talks about paps conduct, saying, “I guess they’ve never seen a bu*t like that before. It is what it is. The media doesn’t just do it to me and other female actors. Maybe they don’t zoom into their bu*t because it’s not exciting but they zoom into their other body parts unnecessarily. Sometimes, I think that there’s nothing to zoom into, so what are they focusing on?”

    Conversations about her going under the knife frequently make news. However, Nora claims that she never allows discussions about her physique to bother her. In fact, she admits to being incredibly comfortable in her skin. 

     “These are unfortunately the things that trend on social media. They’re just playing the social media algorithm game. I’m blessed with a [good] body and I’m proud of it and my assets. I’m not ashamed of it,” says the actor.

    So, how does she handle this part of the media? "Their (photographers') aim for zooming in may be incorrect, but that is a separate debate. I can't take everyone and give them a lesson. But I still move the way I do, and I'm really comfortable in my body," says the actor, who will next be seen in Be Happy and Matka.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Nora has been nicknamed a glam diva for her hot dance routines, including Dilbar, Kusu, Kamariya, O Saki Saki, and Jedah Nasha. In fact, she recently stated that being an eye candy was a notion she sought to dispel, particularly on the sets of Madgaon Express.

    In response, she says, "I believe that beauty and ignorance are in the eye of the beholder." Many of the individuals I deal with enjoy my narrative, how I got started, what I contributed to the business, and my brand. Some individuals may be unfamiliar with me, and it may take some time for them to strike up a conversation. However, everyone I've worked with has always treated me with a lot of respect, which I appreciate. They know I'm really serious about what I do, and my work ethic is excellent."

