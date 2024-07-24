Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ex-Agniveers to get 10% reservation in BSF, CISF and CRPF: MHA's historic decision

    The Ministry of Home Affairs has announced a 10% reservation for former Agniveers in the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), and Assam Rifles, along with age and physical fitness relaxations. This decision, driven by PM Modi and Home Minister Shah, aims to utilize their experience in enhancing security forces.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 24, 2024, 5:28 PM IST

    The Border Security Force (BSF) has announced that former Agniveers will be considered for recruitment after four years of service, receiving a 10% reservation along with age and physical fitness relaxations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have spearheaded this decision to bolster the Border Security Force (BSF), according to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

    BSF Director General confirmed the policy, noting the significant value that ex-Agniveers bring due to their experience and training.

    Agniveer Ajay Singh's family paid Rs 98.39 lakh, total compensation to reach Rs 1.65 cr soon: Army clarifies

    In a written statement to the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Union Minister of State for Home Nityananda Rai revealed that a 10% reservation is being provided to Agniveers for positions of constables and riflemen in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Assam Rifles. Rai also mentioned that the age limit and physical test requirements have been relaxed for these positions.

    Under the Agniveer Yojana, soldiers are recruited into the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. This scheme creates a new category of appointment where 75% of Agniveers retire without pension benefits after four years, while the remaining 25% continue as permanent soldiers. Consequently, the government has now made provisions for the 75% of Agniveers who retire.

    In response to parliamentary queries about Agniveers, Rai confirmed that a 10% reservation will be allocated to ex-Agniveers in the recruitment for Constable/Rifleman positions in the CAPF, along with relaxed age and physical fitness criteria.

    Top NDA leader from Nitish Kumar's party says Government should reconsider Agniveer scheme

    The Ministry of Home Affairs has also indicated that the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is prepared to incorporate ex-Agniveers into its ranks, providing the same reservations and relaxations as outlined for the BSF.

    This policy seeks to incorporate skilled former Agniveers into key security positions, highlighting the government's dedication to utilizing their expertise and experience.

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2024, 5:28 PM IST
