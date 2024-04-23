WATCH: Esha Deol gets trolled for alleged lip job; Netizens ask 'Yeh Kya Hua?'

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Esha Deol recently visited the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan and was spotted speaking with the media. A video of the same has now become popular on social media.

    First Published Apr 23, 2024, 10:24 AM IST

    Esha Deol recently visited the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan with her sister Ahana Deol. This comes at a time when their mother, actress-turned-politician Hema Malini, is running as a BJP candidate in Mathura for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Following her visit to the city in Uttar Pradesh, Esha was spotted chatting with the journalists, and a video of the event went viral on social media. However, it has surprised and saddened netizens for a different reason.

    In a video clip that the news agency ANI shared on X, actress Esha Deol was asked about her views on development in Mathura. “This place has developed a lot. The heritage and tourism are maintained and preserved here… There are a lot of supporters in Mathura. The people here, want my mother to win and stay in Mathura… She still has a lot more to do… We are meeting the youth of Mathura and spreading awareness to vote,” the actress said.

    However, shortly after the video was posted, some social media users commented on it, asking Esha whether she had gotten her "lip job" done. Netizens were disappointed with Esha's purported lip job. “Once upon a time, Esha Deol looked beautiful. What happened to her now?” one of the users wrote. “Why do I feel like a dog has bitten Esha Deol on her lips????” another added. “That’s how you shouldn’t do a lip job,” a third comment read.

    Meanwhile, Esha Deol announced her divorce from her husband, Bharat Takhtani, in February of this year. The two, who got married in 2012, parted ways after being together for 11 years. In a joint statement that Isha and Bharat issued, they revealed that they have decided to separate “mutually and amicably”. “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy is respected,” their statement read.

    Isha and Bharat are parents to their daughters Radhya and Miraya, who are six and four years old respectively.

