Video of Mohanlal kissing Mammootty at award function goes viral; WATCH

The video of Mohanlal kissing Mammootty has gone viral on social media. Mohanlal has presented Best Actor award to Mammootty in an award show at Kochi.

Mohanlal presented Mammootty with the Best Actor award at an award function in Kochi. Mammmootty was given an award for his stellar act in Kannur Squad and Kaathal- The Core. After receiving the award, Mohanlal gave an emotional kiss to Mammootty. The video of this moment goes viral on social media.





Malayalam actor Mohanlal lit up the dance floor with his performance of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Zinda Banda' song from 'Jawan' at an award show in Kochi. He also performed Rajinikanth's song 'Hukum' from 'Jailer'. A video of Mohanlal dancing to these songs is currently viral on social media. At the age of 63, Mohanlal performed an intense dancing routine that piqued many people's interest.

He gave a special performance at the Vanitha Film Awards 2024. He was dressed up in a retro look with a printed shirt and leather pants. The Vanitha Film Awards has shared the video on their social media account.

'Zinda Banda' was a hit song from Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's movie 'Jawan'. Anirudh Ravichander composed the song. 'Jawan' became one of the highest-grossing Indian films, earning more than Rs 1,100 crore globally.



