Laapataa Ladies for Oscars 2025: Who is Pratibha Ranta? Actress who played Jaya in Kiran Rao's film

Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies has been selected as India’s official entry for the Oscars 2025, shining a spotlight on its talented cast, especially newcomer Pratibha Ranta. Alongside Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan, Ranta has garnered significant acclaim for her performance. Her role as Jaya in the film has not only earned her praise but has also drawn attention to her burgeoning career, including a recent appearance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi.

Hailing from Tikkar in the Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh, Pratibha Ranta, 24, has a compelling backstory. She completed her education at the Convent of Jesus and Mary, Chelsea in Shimla, before moving to Mumbai to study filmmaking at Usha Pravin Gandhi College of Management. Her journey into acting began with the TV series Qurbaan Hua (2020-2021), but it was her performances in Laapataa Ladies and Heeramandi that truly propelled her into the limelight.

Interestingly, Pratibha’s rise has sparked comparisons to Bollywood star Preity Zinta, who also hails from Shimla and attended the same school. Though they are not related, the resemblance in their paths has led to playful teasing among her peers, with many calling her “Preity Zinta” during her school days. In a recent interview, Ranta reflected on this connection, stating, “It’s ironic that Preity Zinta is from my hometown and studied at the same school. I was often teased with lines like, ‘Dekho, heroine aa rahi hai.’”

Pratibha’s family has been supportive throughout her journey, often reminding her that not everyone has the same luck as Zinta. They encouraged her to chase her dreams of becoming an actress, which she embraced wholeheartedly.

With her recent successes, Pratibha Ranta is well on her way to establishing herself as a significant talent in the Indian film industry, inspiring many aspiring actors from her hometown and beyond. As she continues to shine on screen, fans eagerly anticipate her future projects and the impact she will make in the world of cinema.

ALSO READ: BREAKING: Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' submitted as India's official entry to Oscars 2025

Latest Videos