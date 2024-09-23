Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mumbai to Bangalore-Top 10 safest cities in India for women

    Discover the top 10 safest cities in India for women and the factors contributing to their high ranking.

    article_image1
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 23, 2024, 8:46 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 23, 2024, 8:46 PM IST

    Safest Cities in India for Women

    It is crucial to understand which cities provide a safe and secure environment for women. Today, we will delve into the top 10 safest cities in India for women, based on data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). We will also shed light on the key factors contributing to their safety.

    article_image2

    Kolkata and Chennai

    Kolkata, West Bengal Popularly known as the 'City of Joy,' Kolkata tops the list when it comes to women's safety. A vigilant police force and an empowered community are two major factors that create a safe and comfortable environment for women. Chennai, Tamil Nadu Chennai secures the 2nd position among the top 10 safest cities in India for women. The widespread installation of CCTV cameras, coupled with responsive police officers who efficiently address complaints, are the primary reasons behind this.

    article_image3

    Coimbatore and Surat

    Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu Coimbatore takes the third spot on this list. Known for its diverse and integrated community, the city boasts a high level of awareness among its people regarding women's safety and overall secure environment. Moreover, Coimbatore is rapidly progressing in job opportunities and educational institutions. Hence, it is a major hub for a significant number of women. Surat in Gujarat secures the 4th position on this list. Surat city boasts a zero percent unemployment rate and a remarkably low crime rate, especially with significantly fewer crimes against women. The city maintains regular police patrolling and comprehensive CCTV surveillance. This contributes significantly to making Surat a suitable place for women in terms of safety, employment, and education.

    article_image4

    Pune and Hyderabad

    Pune, Maharashtra Pune secures the 5th position on the list of the top 10 safest cities for women. With a low crime rate and abundant job and educational opportunities, Pune is another noteworthy city. Also known as a growing IT hub, Pune attracts numerous women professionals. Active surveillance through 24-hour security access in residential areas and CCTV networks creates a safe and comfortable environment for working women. Hyderabad, ranking 6th on the list, boasts an incredibly low crime rate compared to other metropolitan areas and is renowned for its high standard of living. The city offers ample job opportunities and secure housing arrangements, making it an excellent choice for women.

    article_image5

    Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Kochi

    Bengaluru, Karnataka Also known as the 'Silicon Valley of India,' Bengaluru secures the 7th position on this list. Attracting technology professionals, the city's local law enforcement agencies have introduced innovative applications that help women instantly alert authorities during emergencies, creating a collaborative and effective safety net. Ahmedabad, Gujarat Dubbed as the 'Manchester of India' for its textile industry, Ahmedabad secures the 8th position on this list. The city is remarkably impressive when it comes to women's safety. The city boasts a rich cultural heritage, and law enforcement, which ensures a trustworthy and protected environment for the female community. Mumbai in Maharashtra secures the 9th position on this list. This is another noteworthy city that meets all the criteria for women's safety. Ensuring the safety of its people both online and offline. Kochi in Kerala, ranking 10th, has a remarkably high literacy rate, and the strong relationship between citizens and the police in Kochi strengthens prompt reporting and effective resolution of incidents, making it a great choice for women.

