(PHOTOS) Nikhil Kumaraswamy visits Dharmasthala, Kukke Subramanya Temple with family

Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and actor-turned-politician, recently visited the famous temples of Dharmasthala and Kukke Subramanya in Dakshina Kannada with his wife Revathi Manjunath and son Avyaan Dev.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy has distanced himself from cinema and is active in politics. He recently shared a post on social media, sharing his opinion.

Visited Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala, the abode of truth and justice, with family and had the darshan of Shri Manjunath Swamy and offered prayers for the well-being of the people of the country. Later met and sought blessings from the Dharmadhikari of Shri Kshetra, Pujya Shri Veerendra Heggade.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy said that he visited the temple of Shri Kukke Subramanya Swamy in Dakshina Kannada district, which is famous for serpent worship, with his family and had the darshan of the Lord.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy is looking towards forming a party and has spoken about the incidents happening in the society.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy is a devotee of God and often visits various pilgrimage centers to have darshan of God whenever he gets time. Earlier, Nikhil had offered prayers and vows at the Chamundeshwari temple with his family.

