'Anupama' actor Gaurav Khanna revealed he took a voluntary exit from 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15' due to an elbow injury. Fearing that electrocution stunts would cause excruciating pain and hinder his recovery, he decided to leave the show.

Gaurav Khanna on Voluntary Exit Due to Injury

Actor Gaurav Khanna has opened up about his decision to leave ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’ midway, revealing that his elbow injury made it difficult for him to continue with the stunts. The actor said that while he won his stunt, he decided to take a ‘voluntary exit’ as he was worried that further challenges could affect his recovery.

Talking about his decision in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Gaurav said that his health was the main reason behind leaving the stunt-based reality show. He also explained how certain stunts could make his elbow pain worse. “I took a voluntary exit from the show because of my health. When you watch the show, you will come to know. I won my stunt, but after that I thought I didn’t want to continue because if there is electrocution or current in any upcoming stunt, it triggers my elbow pain excruciatingly.”

The ‘Anupama’ actor said the pain affected the strength in his right arm for the next few days, deciding to leave the show even harder for him. “Then, for the next one or two days, I can’t have full strength in my right elbow or right arm. It is very painful. But more painful than that was having to leave the show at this juncture,” he shared.

Gaurav also revealed that he tried to continue after taking medication and doing what he could to manage the pain. However, when the pain returned, he decided that continuing with the show could affect his recovery. “I got back on the show after taking medication and doing whatever I could to ease the pain in my elbow. But when it happened again, I realised I couldn’t take it anymore because, going forward, it could hamper my recovery,” he said.

'A Very Heavy Feeling': Gaurav on Leaving the Show

Speaking about his last day on the show, Gaurav said he was packing his belongings while the other contestants had gone for a stunt. He also spoke about the memories he made during his stay and said leaving was not easy for him. “Today, everyone has gone for the stunt, while I was packing up in my room after staying here for so many days. It’s a lovely city, and I had a lot of fun,” Gaurav said.

He also mentioned packing his temple and books before leaving, describing the moment as a “very heavy feeling.”

'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15' Contestants

The 15th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi features returning contestants including Rubina Dilaik, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi and Jasmin Bhasin. New contestants on the show include Avinash Mishra, Orry and Ruhaanika Dhawan. (ANI)