Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit Nene will host the Marathi version of Kaun Banega Crorepati, titled 'Kon Honar Crorepati'. She is excited to connect with contestants' stories and show a more spontaneous side of herself on the Sony Marathi show.

Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit Nene is excited to host the Marathi version of the popular quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. Titled 'Kon Honar Crorepati', the show will air soon only on Sony Marathi and Sony LIV.

'More than simply answering questions'

In a press note, Madhuri said, "What excited me immediately was wanting to connect with people through their stories and their dreams. Kon Honar Crorepati is more than simply answering questions and winning money, it is about the confidence and the courage to dream." She added, "I think audiences will see a more spontaneous side of me with Kon Honar Crorepati. As an actor, you step into a character, whereas here I get to simply be myself, sitting across from people, hearing their stories and getting to know them. For me, the show is not just about questions and answers, but also about the dreams, emotions, laughter and surprises that come with every contestant. I'm someone who enjoys conversations, so I'm looking forward to these real, unpredictable interactions and hopefully sharing those special moments with the contestants and the audience."

The show will focus on contestants answering questions while competing for a chance to win money. Along with the quiz format, the show will also bring forward the stories and dreams of its participants. (ANI)