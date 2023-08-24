National Film Awards 2023: Sardar Udham creates record, registers 5 big titles to itself

At the much-awaited National Film Awards 2023, filmmaker Shoojit Sircar directed action-period-historical drama film Sardar Udham shocked all other films, and even surprised the fans as it created a new record by winning five awards, which is a big feat in itself.

The much-awaited 69th National Film Awards ceremony happened today. Many films that won the hearts of fans, audiences, netizens and cinephiles were in a race to win the awards. But beating all of them noted bollywood filmmaker Shoojit Sircar-directed historical action period drama film Sardar Udham with Vicky Kaushal in the lead role of Sardar Udham, which tells the gripping story of the iconic Jalianwala Baugh massacre and riots, has created a new record by winning the maximum number of awards which is a proud moment for our Bollywood industry and Indian cinema as well.

Shoojit Sircar’s critically acclaimed film Sardar Udham has added another feather. The recently announced 69th National Film Awards have been a significant success for Sardar Udham. The film has won 5 coveted awards under categories like Best Hindi Film, Best Costume Designer, Best Production Design, Best Audiography and Best Cinematography. The film stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead and is backed and produced by Rising Sun Films and Kino Works.

About Sardar Udham:

Udham Singh avenged the Jallianwala Bagh massacre by shooting Michael O’Dwyer in London, in March 1940. This is the story behind this fact – a tale of carrying an unhealed wound for 21 years, of unrelenting resolve and resilience, the distinct journey of ‘Sardar Udham’. In 1931, Udham escaped from India and made his way into the mountains of Afghanistan, eventually reaching London via the sea in 1933-34. In London, he spent the most decisive 6 years of his life, to re-ignite the revolution begun by his guru, Bhagat Singh, waiting patiently, to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy, to kill the man at the helm of affairs in Punjab, Michael O’Dwyer. And in that single-minded pursuit, gladly sacrificed his life.

