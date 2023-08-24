Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    National Film Awards 2023: Sardar Udham creates record, registers 5 big titles to itself

    At the much-awaited National Film Awards 2023, filmmaker Shoojit Sircar directed action-period-historical drama film Sardar Udham shocked all other films, and even surprised the fans as it created a new record by winning five awards, which is a big feat in itself.

    National Film Awards 2023: Sardar Udham creates record, registers 5 big titles to itself vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Aug 24, 2023, 6:43 PM IST

    The much-awaited 69th National Film Awards ceremony happened today. Many films that won the hearts of fans, audiences, netizens and cinephiles were in a race to win the awards. But beating all of them noted bollywood filmmaker Shoojit Sircar-directed historical action period drama film Sardar Udham with Vicky Kaushal in the lead role of Sardar Udham, which tells the gripping story of the iconic Jalianwala Baugh massacre and riots, has created a new record by winning the maximum number of awards which is a proud moment for our Bollywood industry and Indian cinema as well.

    ALSO READ: National Awards 2023: 'RRR' wins big, bags awards in Choreography, Special Effects and Music Direction

    Shoojit Sircar’s critically acclaimed film Sardar Udham has added another feather. The recently announced 69th National Film Awards have been a significant success for Sardar Udham. The film has won 5 coveted awards under categories like Best Hindi Film, Best Costume Designer, Best Production Design, Best Audiography and Best Cinematography. The film stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead and is backed and produced by Rising Sun Films and Kino Works.

    About Sardar Udham:

    Udham Singh avenged the Jallianwala Bagh massacre by shooting Michael O’Dwyer in London, in March 1940. This is the story behind this fact – a tale of carrying an unhealed wound for 21 years, of unrelenting resolve and resilience, the distinct journey of ‘Sardar Udham’. In 1931, Udham escaped from India and made his way into the mountains of Afghanistan, eventually reaching London via the sea in 1933-34. In London, he spent the most decisive 6 years of his life, to re-ignite the revolution begun by his guru, Bhagat Singh, waiting patiently, to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy, to kill the man at the helm of affairs in Punjab, Michael O’Dwyer. And in that single-minded pursuit, gladly sacrificed his life.

    ALSO READ: National Film Awards 2023: R Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' bags Best Hindi Film award

    Last Updated Aug 24, 2023, 6:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    National Film Awards 2023: 'Home' receives Best Feature Film Award for Malayalam language category LMA

    National Film Awards 2023: ‘Home’ receives Best Feature Film Award for Malayalam language category

    National Film Awards 2023: R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect bags Best Hindi Film award RBA

    National Film Awards 2023: R Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' bags Best Hindi Film award

    National Awards 2023: 'Kalkokkho' wins Best Bengali Feature ATG

    National Awards 2023: 'Kalkokkho' wins Best Bengali Feature

    National Awards 2023: 'RRR' wins big, bags awards in Choreography, Special Effects and Music Direction MSW

    National Awards 2023: 'RRR' wins big, bags awards in Choreography, Special Effects and Music Direction

    National Film Awards 2023: Kadaisi Vivasayi, 777 Charlie creates history by winning Best Tamil, Kannada film vma

    National Film Awards 2023: Kadaisi Vivasayi, 777 Charlie creates history by winning Best Tamil, Kannada film

    Recent Stories

    National Film Awards 2023: 'Home' receives Best Feature Film Award for Malayalam language category LMA

    National Film Awards 2023: ‘Home’ receives Best Feature Film Award for Malayalam language category

    National Film Awards 2023: R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect bags Best Hindi Film award RBA

    National Film Awards 2023: R Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' bags Best Hindi Film award

    Infinix Zero 30 5G look key specs leaked ahead of August 30 launch gcw

    Infinix Zero 30 5G look, key specs leaked ahead of August 30 launch

    National Awards 2023: 'Kalkokkho' wins Best Bengali Feature ATG

    National Awards 2023: 'Kalkokkho' wins Best Bengali Feature

    Karnataka mulls harnessing solar energy to address power woes

    Karnataka mulls harnessing solar energy to address power woes

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon