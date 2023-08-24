National Awards 2023: 'RRR' wins big, bags awards in Choreography, Special Effects and Music Direction

69th National Film Awards: From Best Actor, Best Actress to Best Film, winners in multiple award categories were announced with a press meet at 5 p.m. on August 24, 2023 (today). 'RRR' was among the many films to bag some major awards. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

The Oscar winning 2022 Indian Telugu-language epic action drama film, ‘RRR’, has bagged some major awards in the 69th National Awards. Written and directed by S. S. Rajamouli, the film features N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. The narrative centres on Indian freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (NTR Jr.), chronicling their camaraderie and battle against the British Raj.

National Awards won by ‘RRR’

Prem Rakshit won the National Award for Best Choreography in the film, definitely a worthy win for the choreographer of the banger steps in ‘Naatu Naatu’. V Srinivas Mohan, responsible for the film’s visual effects, bagged the National Award for Best Special Effects. And it is of no surprise that M.M. Keeravaani won the National Award for Best Music Direction (Background Score).

RRR’s international standing

The film's budget was ₹400 crore (US$53 million), making it the most expensive Indian film ever made at the time of its release. The film was shot in Hyderabad, India, and Bulgaria. The film was a critical and commercial success, grossing over ₹1,100 crore (US$140 million) worldwide. It was India's official entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 95th Academy Awards. The film’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ soundtrack by MM Keeravani was awarded the Best Original Song Award at the ongoing 95th Academy Awards.

RRR received critical acclaim for its action sequences, performances, and visual effects. The film was praised for its ‘larger-than-life’ spectacle and its ‘message of hope and resilience’. RRR is acknowledged for revitalizing the Indian film sector, reigniting global enthusiasm for Indian cinema. It's attributed with dismantling stereotypes and demonstrating that Indian films can universally resonate, transcending cultural boundaries.