National Film Awards 2023: R Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' bags Best Hindi Film award

R. Madhavan's directorial Rocketry: The Nambi Effect won the Best Hindi Film Award at the 69th National Film Awards. The film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, played by Madhavan.

The National Film Awards are recognised as one of India's most important, sought, and distinguished film awards. Every year, the event is conducted in New Delhi. The prizes are presented at the ceremony by India's President. The award ceremony is held every year. However, it was postponed for two years owing to the Covid-19 epidemic. The 68th National Film Awards were held last year, honouring films released in 2020.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, starring R Madhavan, was named Best Hindi Film at the 69th National Film Awards. It is a 2022 Indian biographical drama film directed by R. Madhavan, who wrote, produced, and directed it. The story revolves around Nambi Narayanan, performed by Madhavan. He is an Indian Space Research Organisation scientist who was charged with espionage but acquitted. Before his scientist job and phoney espionage allegations, Narayanan was a PhD student at Princeton University.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon earned their maiden National Award for Best Actress for their flicks Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi.

The announcement of the National Film Awards 2023 winners began today at 5 p.m. The event has been streamed live on the official social media accounts of PIB India and I&B Ministry, as well as on their YouTube channel and Facebook page.