Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    National Film Awards 2023: R Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' bags Best Hindi Film award

    R. Madhavan's directorial Rocketry: The Nambi Effect won the Best Hindi Film Award at the 69th National Film Awards. The film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, played by Madhavan. 

    National Film Awards 2023: R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect bags Best Hindi Film award RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 24, 2023, 6:34 PM IST

    The National Film Awards are recognised as one of India's most important, sought, and distinguished film awards. Every year, the event is conducted in New Delhi. The prizes are presented at the ceremony by India's President. The award ceremony is held every year. However, it was postponed for two years owing to the Covid-19 epidemic. The 68th National Film Awards were held last year, honouring films released in 2020.

    The 69th National Film Awards were held today evening, August 24, during a press conference in New Delhi. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, directed by R. Madhavan, was named Best Hindi Film at the 69th National Film Awards. 

    Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, directed by R. Madhavan, received the Best Hindi Film Award. 
    Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, starring R Madhavan, was named Best Hindi Film at the 69th National Film Awards. It is a 2022 Indian biographical drama film directed by R. Madhavan, who wrote, produced, and directed it. The story revolves around Nambi Narayanan, performed by Madhavan. He is an Indian Space Research Organisation scientist who was charged with espionage but acquitted. Before his scientist job and phoney espionage allegations, Narayanan was a PhD student at Princeton University.

    On the other hand, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon earned their maiden National Award for Best Actress for their flicks Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi. 

    The announcement of the National Film Awards 2023 winners began today at 5 p.m. The event has been streamed live on the official social media accounts of PIB India and I&B Ministry, as well as on their YouTube channel and Facebook page.

    Last Updated Aug 24, 2023, 6:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    National Awards 2023: 'Kalkokkho' wins Best Bengali Feature ATG

    National Awards 2023: 'Kalkokkho' wins Best Bengali Feature

    National Awards 2023: 'RRR' wins big, bags awards in Choreography, Special Effects and Music Direction MSW

    National Awards 2023: 'RRR' wins big, bags awards in Choreography, Special Effects and Music Direction

    National Film Awards 2023: Kadaisi Vivasayi, 777 Charlie creates history by winning Best Tamil, Kannada film vma

    National Film Awards 2023: Kadaisi Vivasayi, 777 Charlie creates history by winning Best Tamil, Kannada film

    69th National Film Award: Allu Arjun wins the Best Actor award for Pushpa: The Rise ADC

    69th National Film Award: Allu Arjun wins the Best Actor award for Pushpa: The Rise

    National Film Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Suriya Likely To Win Best Actor; Full Winners List OUT Today RBA

    National Film Awards winners list: Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt-Kriti, RRR, Rocketry and more win big

    Recent Stories

    Infinix Zero 30 5G look key specs leaked ahead of August 30 launch gcw

    Infinix Zero 30 5G look, key specs leaked ahead of August 30 launch

    National Awards 2023: 'Kalkokkho' wins Best Bengali Feature ATG

    National Awards 2023: 'Kalkokkho' wins Best Bengali Feature

    Karnataka mulls harnessing solar energy to address power woes

    Karnataka mulls harnessing solar energy to address power woes

    National Awards 2023: 'RRR' wins big, bags awards in Choreography, Special Effects and Music Direction MSW

    National Awards 2023: 'RRR' wins big, bags awards in Choreography, Special Effects and Music Direction

    National Film Awards 2023: Kadaisi Vivasayi, 777 Charlie creates history by winning Best Tamil, Kannada film vma

    National Film Awards 2023: Kadaisi Vivasayi, 777 Charlie creates history by winning Best Tamil, Kannada film

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon