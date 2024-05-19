Sports

Happy Birthday Tara Davis-Woodhall: Facts and Achievements

Image credits: Instagram

American Long Jump and Hurdles Athlete

Tara Davis-Woodhall is an American track and field athlete specializing in the long jump and sprint hurdles.

Image credits: Instagram

DOB

She was born on May 20, 1999, in Agoura Hills, California.

Image credits: Instagram

Exceptional Performances

She is known for her exceptional performances in both the long jump and the 100m hurdles.

Image credits: Instagram

Olympics Gold Medalist

She won the long jump gold medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics with a jump of 7.30 meters, a new personal best and an Olympic record.

Image credits: Instagram

Social Media Presence

Tara Davis-Woodhall has a vibrant presence on social media, where she shares her training routines and insights into her athletic journey.

Image credits: Instagram

Coached by Husband

She is coached by her husband, Hunter Woodhall, who is also a Paralympic athlete and sprinter.

Image credits: InstagramInstagram

Fashion Icon

Davis-Woodhall is known for her fashion sense and has been featured in various fashion magazines and events.

Image credits: Instagram

Education

Tara Davis-Woodhall attended the University of Texas at Austin and competed for the Texas Longhorns.

Image credits: Instagram

NCAA Indoor Record Holder

Davis-Woodhall holds the NCAA indoor record in the women's long jump with a leap of 7.14 meters.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One