Happy Birthday Tara Davis-Woodhall: Facts and Achievements

Tara Davis-Woodhall is an American track and field athlete specializing in the long jump and sprint hurdles.
She was born on May 20, 1999, in Agoura Hills, California.
She is known for her exceptional performances in both the long jump and the 100m hurdles.
She won the long jump gold medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics with a jump of 7.30 meters, a new personal best and an Olympic record.
Tara Davis-Woodhall has a vibrant presence on social media, where she shares her training routines and insights into her athletic journey.
She is coached by her husband, Hunter Woodhall, who is also a Paralympic athlete and sprinter.
Davis-Woodhall is known for her fashion sense and has been featured in various fashion magazines and events.
Tara Davis-Woodhall attended the University of Texas at Austin and competed for the Texas Longhorns.
Davis-Woodhall holds the NCAA indoor record in the women's long jump with a leap of 7.14 meters.