    Naga Chaitanya-Shobhita Dhulipala wedding rumours: Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest post a reply to the news?

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's post comes as reports of her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya's wedding to his rumoured girlfriend Shobhita Dhulipala are making the rounds.

    Naga Chaitanya Shobhita Dhulipala wedding rumours: is Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest post a reply to the news? RBA
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 2, 2024, 3:24 PM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently travelled to Athens to celebrate her 37th birthday. However, she continues to interact with admirers via Instagram postings. The actress even shared some of her wonderful birthday memories. Samantha shared a tale on social media following her festivities. It's all about self-motivation, hope, and living. It should be noted, however, that Samantha's narrative comes at a time when reports of her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya's wedding to his supposed lover Shobhita Dhulipala are circulating.  

    The post shared by Samantha on Wednesday featured a text. It read, "Don't ever lose you Taurus." Samantha's zodiac sign is Taurus. The Family Man actress' message exemplifies her resilience and 'never-give-up' mentality.

    Naga Chaitanya Shobhita Dhulipala wedding rumours: is Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest post a reply to the news? RBA

    Also Read:David Warner loves 'Pushpa 2' hook step, Allu Arjun promises to teach him; Read conversation

    Hours before the tweet, the actress uploaded a series of images with the caption 'Athens'. Samantha's birthday post was all about beauty, with a tantalising glimpse inside her treasured moments when blowing out her birthday candles. If that wasn't enough, the actress treated her admirers to another surprise. On April 28, she shared information about her future endeavour, 'Bangaram'. The film, which stars Samantha in a bold and daring role, is set to premiere soon.

    In the first glance revealed by the Citadel: Hunny Bunny actor, we see her in a fearsome avatar with a double-barrel pistol. Giving a sneak glimpse at her forthcoming project, Samantha wrote, "Not everything has to be glitter to be golden." #Bangaram @tralalamovingpictures. Production is starting soon."

    Samantha is a powerful person. Despite her extended sickness caused by an immune condition and divorce from her ex-husband, she persevered and went on to build a name for herself in the film business. The cancer, which was originally diagnosed in 2012, returned in 2022, forcing her to undergo significant treatment and take a leave of absence from work.

    Also Read: CONFIRMED! Sajid Nadiadwala secures rights for Rajinikanth's biopic

    Meanwhile, Samantha is preparing for the premiere of her Amazon Prime Video series Citadel: Hunny Bunny. It will star her opposite Varun Dhawan. The most anticipated series, directed by Raj & DK and Sita R. Menon, is a Citadel spin-off in India. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden played the key roles.  

    Last Updated May 2, 2024, 3:25 PM IST
