CONFIRMED! Sajid Nadiadwala secures rights for Rajinikanth's biopic

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala recently confirmed a collaboration with superstar Rajinikanth and has inked a big contract with Rajinikanth for biography rights. 

He has spent the last few months working closely with Rajinikanth and his family to ensure the story is authentic.

Sajid is a huge fan of Rajinikanth, not just the actor, but also the person and he believes his journey from bus conductor to superstar deserves to be told. 

Sajid is personally reviewing the script and working to bring the film to the screen.

The goal is to create a film that stands the test of time. It's the greatest rags-to-riches narrative, and the focus will be on Rajinikanth the human.

Professional front

Rajinikanth was last seen in 'Lal Salaam', and Sajid Nadiadwala will shortly release 'Chandu Champion' and 'Housefull 5' as producers.

