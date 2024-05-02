David Warner loves 'Pushpa 2' hook step, Allu Arjun promises to teach him; Read conversation

David Warner went gaga over the dance step of 'Pushpa 2' new dance song and he commented on Allu Arjun's post and the actor's reply has gone viral.

We all know how Australian cricketer David Warner is a huge fan of Indian cinema as he often drops videos of mimicking dialogs and hook steps. Today Allu Arjun's upcoming film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', dropped a new song and David went gaga over the dance step. He commented on Allu's post and the actor's reply has gone viral.

David Warner's comment

The cricketer has shown his love and excitement for the lyrical video by commenting on Allu Arjun's social media post. Taking to social media, he commented "Oh dear, how good is this. Now I've got some work to do @alluarjunonline"

Allu Arjun's reply

Allu Arjun who is essaying the iconic character 'Pushpa Raj' responded saying, "It's easy... I will show you when we meet"

The song video

Professional front

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' will hit theaters worldwide on August 15th, 2024. Sukumar directs and Mythri Movie Makers produces the film, which stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Fasil in the key roles.

David Warner is currently playing in the Indian Premier League with the team Delhi Capitals.

