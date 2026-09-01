- Home
- Entertainment
- MS Dhoni To Sachin Tendulkar: Here's Why So Many Cricketers, Athletes Have Daughters
MS Dhoni To Sachin Tendulkar: Here's Why So Many Cricketers, Athletes Have Daughters
MS Dhoni to Sachin Tendulkar: Ever noticed how so many of our top cricketers, from Sachin Tendulkar to MS Dhoni, are fathers to daughters? It's not just a coincidence. Turns out, there's some real science behind why athletes often have baby girls
15
Image Credit : Instagram/Sakshi Singh
Why do so many cricketers have daughters? We explain
Think about India's biggest cricket stars—Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma. They're legends on the field, but they share something in common off the field too: they all have daughters! Sachin has Sara, Dhoni has Ziva, Virat has Vamika, and Rohit has Samaira. The list doesn't stop there; even Ravindra Jadeja has a daughter. This isn't just an Indian cricket thing. Top footballers, volleyball players, and athletes worldwide also seem to have more daughters. Research suggests that athletes have a higher chance of having girls, and there's a solid scientific reason for it. Let's break it down.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : Getty
How is a baby's gender decided?
Okay, a quick science lesson. A baby grows in the mother's womb, but it's the father who decides if it's a boy or a girl. Science has proven that the father's sperm chromosomes determine the gender. Every human cell has 23 pairs of chromosomes. Women only have 'XX' chromosomes. But men have both 'X' and 'Y' chromosomes in their sperm. If the father's 'X' chromosome joins the mother's 'X', they have a baby girl (XX). If his 'Y' chromosome joins her 'X', they have a baby boy (XY). So, the father's X or Y chromosome is the deciding factor.
35
Image Credit : freepik
How do X and Y chromosomes behave?
The father's X and Y chromosomes are not the same. They have big differences in size, speed, and toughness, which plays a huge role in deciding the baby's gender. The Y chromosome, which makes a boy, is smaller and a faster swimmer. But it's also very delicate and can't handle stress or high temperatures for long. It has a very short life. On the other hand, the X chromosome, which makes a girl, is bigger and slower. But it's super strong and can survive tough conditions for much longer.
45
Image Credit : x.com
Athletes have a higher chance of having daughters. Here's why.
Cricketers and other athletes train hard to stay fit. They spend hours on the field doing intense exercises like cardio and weightlifting, which naturally raises their body temperature. Constant matches and performance pressure also lead to a lot of physical and mental stress. According to medical experts, when men do tough workouts or are under constant physical strain, the number of delicate 'Y' chromosomes in their sperm drops. The high temperature and fatigue destroy the Y chromosomes or make them lose their swimming power. But the tough 'X' chromosomes survive this stress and live longer. This greatly increases the chance of the father's 'X' chromosome fertilising the mother's egg, resulting in a baby girl. This trend is also seen in army personnel, marathon runners, and bodybuilders, as per several international studies. The stress hormones like cortisol released during tough training create an environment where X chromosomes have a better chance of survival.
55
Image Credit : Getty
What does science say?
So, while having a boy or a girl is a miracle of nature, science shows that the father's lifestyle, physical activity, and body temperature play a big, indirect role. This is the scientific reason why cricket legends like Dhoni, Kohli, and Rohit have daughters. It's the same for fitness freaks who hit the gym hard and for men in the armed forces like the Army, Navy, and Air Force. Medical experts confirm that it's not just a coincidence that so many athletes have daughters—there's a strong scientific reason behind it.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos