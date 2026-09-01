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Athletes have a higher chance of having daughters. Here's why.

Cricketers and other athletes train hard to stay fit. They spend hours on the field doing intense exercises like cardio and weightlifting, which naturally raises their body temperature. Constant matches and performance pressure also lead to a lot of physical and mental stress. According to medical experts, when men do tough workouts or are under constant physical strain, the number of delicate 'Y' chromosomes in their sperm drops. The high temperature and fatigue destroy the Y chromosomes or make them lose their swimming power. But the tough 'X' chromosomes survive this stress and live longer. This greatly increases the chance of the father's 'X' chromosome fertilising the mother's egg, resulting in a baby girl. This trend is also seen in army personnel, marathon runners, and bodybuilders, as per several international studies. The stress hormones like cortisol released during tough training create an environment where X chromosomes have a better chance of survival.