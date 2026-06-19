'House of the Dragon' star Milly Alcock revealed she has 20 tattoos, calling them a 'grounding' expression of her personal identity. The actress, set to play Supergirl, said they remind her of who she is beyond the characters she portrays.

Actress Milly Alcock has revealed that she has 20 tattoos, describing them as a deeply personal expression of identity and a grounding reminder of who she is beyond the characters she portrays on screen, according to People.

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During a recent appearance on the YouTube series 'Last Meals', the 26-year-old actress spoke candidly about her love for tattoos and the significance they hold in her life and career. When host Josh Scherer remarked that she appeared to have "a fair amount of tattoos", Alcock surprised him by revealing the exact number. "Twenty," she said with a shrug and a smile. The revelation left Scherer impressed, prompting him to respond, "You have 20 tattoos. Hell yeah!"

A Grounding Expression of Identity

Alcock explained that, as an actor, her relationship with her body is unique because it constantly serves the demands of different roles. "Being an actor, my body is my tool," she said, according to People, adding, "But also my body's in service of other people and a character and whoever I need to be." The actress, who gained international recognition with 'House of the Dragon' and is set to take on the iconic role of Kara Zor-El in 'Supergirl', said her tattoos represent something that belongs entirely to her. "There's something very grounding about (it) at the end of the day, taking it all off, and it's my skin, you know?" Alcock said. "It's personalised to me."

Identity in Flux

The actress also reflected on how living and working abroad have shaped her understanding of identity. Having left Australia and spent recent years travelling extensively for work, Alcock said she views identity as something constantly evolving. "I think that living in a different country and travelling so much, you become this collage of everywhere that you're from and who you are in the centre of that," she told Scherer. "So I think we're always in flux," according to People.

'They're also just really addictive'

According to Alcock, tattoos serve as markers of different phases and experiences in her life rather than fixed symbols of a single identity. She also admitted there is a simpler reason behind her growing collection. "They're also just really addictive," Alcock said with a laugh. "I want to get another one." When Scherer jokingly asked what she planned to do after the interview, the actress quickly replied, "Getting another tattoo."

Alcock will next be seen in 'Supergirl', which is scheduled to release in theatres on June 26, according to People. (ANI)