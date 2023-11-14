Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Michael Jackson's iconic Pepsi Ad jacket from 1984 sold for Rs 2.5 crore; read details

    Late pop singer Michael Jackson's famous leather jacket from a 1984 commercial sold for more than $300,000 (Rs 2.5 crore) at auction. The auction happened in London, where fans and collectors gathered jointly for a piece of music history associated with the King of Pop.

    Michael Jackson's iconic Pepsi Ad jacket from 1984 sold for Rs 2.5 crore; read details RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 14, 2023, 11:50 AM IST

    At a recent auction in London, a famous black-and-white leather jacket once owned by the late Michael Jackson brought in $306,000 (about Rs 2.5 lakh). It was worn by the late pop singer in a Pepsi commercial from 1984, over forty years ago. According to the BBC, fans and collectors flocked to London for the auction, where they were treated to a piece of music history connected to the King of Pop.

    Propstore, an auction house, advertised Michael Jackson's jacket. According to BBC News, the auction included more than 200 items of music memorabilia associated with other music icons, including an Elvis, David Bowie, hairpiece from Amy Winehouse, and George Michael's blazer. A limited edition Yellow Submarine Beatles jukebox and a Gibson guitar that belonged to AC/DC's Angus Young were also there. These two failed to sell.

    Also Read: 'Tiger 3' box office collection Day 2: Yash Raj's spy thriller enters Rs 100 crore club

    In the meanwhile, Jackson's hair caught fire during the 1984 advertisement in which he wore the jacket, leaving him severely burned. This incident made Jackson famous. At the time, the jacket up for auction was not on him. Subsequently, Michael claimed that his addiction to prescription medication was initiated by the pain medication he was administered for his injuries.

    On June 25, 2009, Michael Jackson passed away from acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication, following a cardiac collapse, while getting ready for his "This Is It" concert series.

    Also Read: Mahadev app case: Mumbai police files FIR against 'Style' actor Sahil Khan, details here

    He was born on August 29, 1958, into a working-class family in Gary, Indiana, an industrial suburb of Chicago, Illinois. He was the eighth of nine children born to Joseph Walter "Joe" and Katherine Esther (née Scruse).

    Last Updated Nov 14, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Pippa' makers issue apology after being criticized for AR Rahaman's version of Bengali patriotic song RKK

    'Pippa' makers issue apology after being criticized for AR Rahaman's version of Bengali patriotic song

    Anniversary special: When Ranveer Singh said, 'I am lucky to have Deepika Padukone in my life' RKK

    Anniversary special: When Ranveer Singh said, 'I am lucky to have Deepika Padukone in my life'

    Kanguva Suriya turns into a fierce warrior for his latest film; read more details RBA

    Kanguva: Suriya turns into a fierce warrior for his latest film; read more details

    'Tiger 3' box office collection Day 2: Yash Raj's spy thriller enters Rs 100 crore club RKK

    'Tiger 3' box office collection Day 2: Yash Raj's spy thriller enters Rs 100 crore club

    'Euphoria' producer Kevin Turen passes away aged 44 RKK

    'Euphoria' producer Kevin Turen passes away aged 44

    Recent Stories

    Amid diplomatic tension, India urges Canada to prevent attacks on religious sites, tackle hate speech AJR

    Amid diplomatic tension, India urges Canada to prevent attacks on religious sites, tackle hate speech

    BJP to strengthen under Vijayendra's leadership, not hereditary power: Pralhad Joshi

    BJP to strengthen under Vijayendra's leadership, not hereditary power: Pralhad Joshi

    Who was Kedarnath the man who made Bikanervala famous gcw

    Who was Kedarnath, the man who made Bikanervala famous?

    ODI World Cup 2023: England football legend David Beckham to attend India vs NZ semifinal clash snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: England football legend David Beckham to attend India vs NZ semifinal clash?

    World Diabetes Day 2023: Here are 7 ways to lower blood sugar levels naturally RBA

    World Diabetes Day 2023: Here are 7 ways to lower blood sugar levels naturally

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon