    'Tiger 3' box office collection Day 2: Yash Raj's spy thriller enters Rs 100 crore club

    'Tiger 3' has entered the Rs 100 crore club in just two days and so far, the total box office collection is estimated to be Rs 102.00 crore.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Nov 14, 2023, 9:14 AM IST

    Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's 'Tiger 3' is shining bright at the box office. The Yash Raj Film's Spy Universe film was released on Diwali and grossed an amazing Rs 44.50 crore on its opening day. It was already believed that the film would see a big increase on day 2 and has grossed Rs 57.50 crore (early estimates). 

    As a result, 'Tiger 3' has entered the Rs 100 crore club in just two days and so far, the total box office collection is estimated to be Rs 102.00 crore. On Monday, the action-spy-thriller film had an overall 48.62 percent Hindi occupancy. 

    'Tiger 3' records

    Tiger 3 grossed Rs. 94 crores internationally (gross) on Monday, according to YRF. As a result of this gathering, the film set numerous records. These include the highest-grossing Diwali Day in Hindi film history, Salman Khan's biggest opening day, and the Tiger franchise's biggest opening day.

    About 'Tiger 3'

    Maneesh Sharma directed 'Tiger 3' and Aditya Chopra wrote the screenplay of the anticipated film that also paved the way for 'War 2' starring Hrithik Roshan. Along with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the film also stars Emraan Hashmi in an important role. The film is the fifth entry in the YRF Spy Universe and the sequel to 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. 

    Last Updated Nov 14, 2023, 9:14 AM IST
