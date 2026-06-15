At the Anand TV Awards in London, megastar Mammootty totally surprised everyone by performing his iconic dance step from the 90s, and the audience just couldn't get enough of it.

You know how new movies love throwing in nostalgic references to old films and songs? It’s a surefire way to get the audience hooked. And if the new film is a blockbuster, that old reference becomes a massive hit all over again. A classic example of this was the song 'Shanthamee Rathriyil' and Mammootty's famous dance step, which Mohanlal apparently copied in the movie 'Thudaram', making it popular once more. Well, guess what? Mammootty himself just performed that very step at an award show, and the crowd went absolutely wild.

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The whole thing went down at the Anand TV Awards in London. Mammootty's presence was already a major highlight of the event. While singer M. G. Sreekumar was performing on stage, Mammootty effortlessly busted out his iconic move to the tune of the song. You can see other big names like Tovino Thomas, M. G. Sreekumar, Manoj K. Jayan, and Ramesh Pisharody on stage, looking totally thrilled and excited. The moment Mammootty started dancing, you could hear the audience erupt in cheers. A video, shot by someone in the crowd, is now doing the rounds on social media and has gone completely viral.

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For those who don't know, 'Shanthamee Rathriyil' is a song from 'Johny Walker', one of the biggest hits of Mammootty's career. The film, directed by the acclaimed Jayaraj, came out way back in 1992. Mammootty played the role of Johny Varghese, a 'chronic bachelor'. The music for the film was composed by S. P. Venkatesh, and its other songs were also huge hits that people still enjoy today. Here’s a fun fact: the dance for 'Shanthamee Rathriyil' was choreographed by none other than Prabhu Deva! According to the original story, director Tharun Moorthy also used this song very effectively in a key sequence in the movie 'Thudaram'.