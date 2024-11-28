Zarina Wahab OPENS up on Jiah Khan’s suicide attempts and son Sooraj Pancholi’s ordeal; Read on

Zarina Wahab, mother of actor Sooraj Pancholi, recently opened up about the emotional toll of the Jiah Khan suicide case. Reflecting on the tragic incident and its aftermath, she revealed that Jiah had attempted suicide multiple times before meeting Sooraj

Zarina Wahab OPENS up on Jiah Khan's suicide attempts and son Sooraj Pancholi's ordeal; Read on ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 28, 2024, 2:32 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 28, 2024, 2:32 PM IST

Actor Zarina Wahab, mother of Sooraj Pancholi, recently shared her perspective on the long-drawn Jiah Khan suicide case that significantly affected her son's life and career. Jiah Khan, who was found dead in her Juhu residence in Mumbai in 2013, had reportedly attempted suicide several times even before meeting Sooraj. Wahab, reflecting on the ordeal, revealed this during an interview with Lehren Retro.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sooraj P (@soorajpancholi)

According to Zarina, Jiah had tried to take her own life four to five times prior to her relationship with Sooraj. She remarked that it was a matter of fate that the incident occurred during her son's involvement with Jiah. Zarina also shared how the case took a heavy toll on their family, especially on Sooraj’s career. She mentioned her belief in karma, expressing that those who harm others with falsehoods ultimately face the consequences.

The case, which spanned over a decade, began after Jiah’s death when a note attributed to her alleged Sooraj's role in her distress. Following this, Sooraj, the son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide. He spent 22 days in custody before being released on bail. Zarina emphasized that the family patiently waited for the truth to prevail, enduring years of hardship before the court's decision.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena, Karishma share cute moments at cousin Aadar Jain's roka with Alekha | PICTURES

In April 2023, a special CBI court acquitted Sooraj of all charges due to a lack of sufficient evidence. Reflecting on the verdict, Zarina expressed relief and noted that while the acquittal brought closure, the prolonged case had already impacted her son’s professional journey. She reiterated the family's belief in justice and truth prevailing over time.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Actress Deepika Das mother padmalatha alleges threat and verbal abuse from unknown caller vkp

'Swear on Puneeth Rajkumar's grave': Deepika Das's mother alleges verbal abuse, threat from unknown caller

Hindus Attack in Bangladesh: American singer Mary Millben slams arrest of ISKCON priest RBA

Hindus Attack in Bangladesh: American singer Mary Millben slams arrest of ISKCON priest

AR Rahman at IFFI 2024: Music composer makes FIRST appearance post separation announcement from Saira Banu RBA

AR Rahman at IFFI 2024: Music composer makes FIRST appearance post separation announcement from Saira Banu

Pushpa actor Sritej accused of cheating by live-in partner; Read on ATG

Pushpa actor Sritej accused of cheating by live-in partner; Read on

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma denies absconding amid legal issues; Read on ATG

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma denies absconding amid legal issues; Read on

Recent Stories

Ooty, Mysore, to Alleppey: 5 Stunning South Indian destinations to visit in December NTI

Ooty, Mysore, to Alleppey: 5 Stunning South Indian destinations to visit in December

India successfully tests K-4 nuclear-capable 3,500 km range ballistic missile from submarine INS Arighaat gcw

India successfully tests nuclear-capable 3,500 km range missile from submarine INS Arighaat

Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari: ISKCON Priest Arrested in Bangladesh anr

Who is Chinmoy Krishna Das, Hindu priest arrested in Bangladesh?

Delhi woman working in Bengaluru spa self death in Bagalgunte probe underway vkp

24-year-old Delhi woman working in Bengaluru spa found dead by suicide in Bagalgunte, probe ongoing

8 Best Motorcycle Road Trips in India anr

8 Best Road Trips for Bikers in India

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon