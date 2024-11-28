Zarina Wahab OPENS up on Jiah Khan’s suicide attempts and son Sooraj Pancholi’s ordeal; Read on

Zarina Wahab, mother of actor Sooraj Pancholi, recently opened up about the emotional toll of the Jiah Khan suicide case. Reflecting on the tragic incident and its aftermath, she revealed that Jiah had attempted suicide multiple times before meeting Sooraj

Actor Zarina Wahab, mother of Sooraj Pancholi, recently shared her perspective on the long-drawn Jiah Khan suicide case that significantly affected her son's life and career. Jiah Khan, who was found dead in her Juhu residence in Mumbai in 2013, had reportedly attempted suicide several times even before meeting Sooraj. Wahab, reflecting on the ordeal, revealed this during an interview with Lehren Retro.

According to Zarina, Jiah had tried to take her own life four to five times prior to her relationship with Sooraj. She remarked that it was a matter of fate that the incident occurred during her son's involvement with Jiah. Zarina also shared how the case took a heavy toll on their family, especially on Sooraj’s career. She mentioned her belief in karma, expressing that those who harm others with falsehoods ultimately face the consequences.

The case, which spanned over a decade, began after Jiah’s death when a note attributed to her alleged Sooraj's role in her distress. Following this, Sooraj, the son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide. He spent 22 days in custody before being released on bail. Zarina emphasized that the family patiently waited for the truth to prevail, enduring years of hardship before the court's decision.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena, Karishma share cute moments at cousin Aadar Jain's roka with Alekha | PICTURES

In April 2023, a special CBI court acquitted Sooraj of all charges due to a lack of sufficient evidence. Reflecting on the verdict, Zarina expressed relief and noted that while the acquittal brought closure, the prolonged case had already impacted her son’s professional journey. She reiterated the family's belief in justice and truth prevailing over time.

Latest Videos