Maharashtra CM race: Meet wives of Fadnavis, Shinde, and Ajit Pawar

India News
Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar are currently in the spotlight in Maharashtra. However, few people know about their wives. Let's find out what they do.
Devendra Fadnavis's wife, Amruta Fadnavis, had a love marriage. Amruta is a banker by profession and wealthier than her husband. She has assets worth 7 crores.
Amruta Fadnavis also used to model. In an interview, she mentioned it was her hobby. She is active on social media and expresses her views on trending issues.
Eknath Shinde's wife, Lata Shinde, works in construction. According to election affidavits, she has assets worth approximately 7 crores.
Lata Shinde is a businesswoman. She was once in depression after the accidental death of her son and daughter. It is his wife who helped Shinde reach the top.
Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra Pawar, is a Rajya Sabha MP and has also contested Lok Sabha elections. Sunetra has immovable assets worth 58.39 crores.
Sunetra Pawar inherited politics; her father was also a politician, and her brother, Padamsinh Patil, was a minister. Sunetra has always been interested in politics.
Priyanka Gandhi Net Worth: Know Wayanad MP's income, properties & more
Constitution Day of India 2024: 6 Fundamental rights citizens enjoy
Maida Jalebi to Cashew Jalebi: 9 types of Jalebis
Doorless Homes to Cobra Companions: Amazing facts about Maharashtra