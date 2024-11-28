India News

Maharashtra CM race: Meet wives of Fadnavis, Shinde, and Ajit Pawar

Who are the wives of Shinde, Fadnavis, and Ajit?

Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar are currently in the spotlight in Maharashtra. However, few people know about their wives. Let's find out what they do.

Devendra Fadnavis's wife is a banker

Devendra Fadnavis's wife, Amruta Fadnavis, had a love marriage. Amruta is a banker by profession and wealthier than her husband. She has assets worth 7 crores.

Amruta Fadnavis also does modeling

Amruta Fadnavis also used to model. In an interview, she mentioned it was her hobby. She is active on social media and expresses her views on trending issues.

Shinde's wife is in the construction business

Eknath Shinde's wife, Lata Shinde, works in construction. According to election affidavits, she has assets worth approximately 7 crores.

Lata Shinde is a businesswoman

Lata Shinde is a businesswoman. She was once in depression after the accidental death of her son and daughter. It is his wife who helped Shinde reach the top.

Pawar's wife, Sunetra, is a Rajya Sabha MP

Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra Pawar, is a Rajya Sabha MP and has also contested Lok Sabha elections. Sunetra has immovable assets worth 58.39 crores.

Sunetra Pawar inherited politics

Sunetra Pawar inherited politics; her father was also a politician, and her brother, Padamsinh Patil, was a minister. Sunetra has always been interested in politics.

Priyanka Gandhi Net Worth: Know Wayanad MP's income, properties & more

Constitution Day of India 2024: 6 Fundamental rights citizens enjoy

Maida Jalebi to Cashew Jalebi: 9 types of Jalebis

Doorless Homes to Cobra Companions: Amazing facts about Maharashtra