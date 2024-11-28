Lucky Baskhar to Brother: Exciting OTT releases to watch this weekend

This Week's OTT Movie Releases: This compilation lists Tamil films releasing on OTT platforms this week, including Diwali releases.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 28, 2024, 11:04 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 28, 2024, 11:04 AM IST

Tamil Movies OTT Release November 29

With widespread rain in Tamil Nadu, theatrical releases have decreased, while OTT releases have increased. Half a dozen Tamil films are releasing on OTT platforms on November 28 and 29.

article_image2

Deepavali Bonus

Deepavali Bonus

Directed by Jayapal, starring Vikranth and Rithvika, and produced by Deepak Kumar Dala, Deepavali Bonus is released directly on Aha OTT.

article_image3

Andhagan

Andhagan

Andhagan, the Tamil remake of Andhadhun, starring Prasanth, Simran, Vanitha, and Samuthirakani, is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

article_image4

Lucky Baskhar

Lucky Baskhar

Directed by Venky Atluri, Lucky Baskhar, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Choudhary, is streaming on Netflix from November 28. 

article_image5

Brother

Brother

Brother, directed by M. Rajesh and starring Jayam Ravi, Priyanka Mohan, and others, releases on Zee5 on November 29.

article_image6

Bloody Beggar

Bloody Beggar

Bloody Beggar, starring Gavin and directed by Sivabalan, and produced by Nelson Dilipkumar, releases on Amazon Prime on November 29.

article_image7

Sshhh

Sshhh

Sshhh, the Tamil remake of Lust Stories, directed by Prithvi Adithya, Vali Mohan Das, Harish, and Karthikeyan, releases on Aha OTT on November 29.

article_image8

Parachute

Parachute

Parachute, a web series directed by Rasu Ranjith and starring Kishore, Krishna, Kali Venkat, and Kani, streams on Disney+ Hotstar from November 29. 

