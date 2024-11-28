Lucky Baskhar to Brother: Exciting OTT releases to watch this weekend
This Week's OTT Movie Releases: This compilation lists Tamil films releasing on OTT platforms this week, including Diwali releases.
Tamil Movies OTT Release November 29
With widespread rain in Tamil Nadu, theatrical releases have decreased, while OTT releases have increased. Half a dozen Tamil films are releasing on OTT platforms on November 28 and 29.
Deepavali Bonus
Deepavali Bonus
Directed by Jayapal, starring Vikranth and Rithvika, and produced by Deepak Kumar Dala, Deepavali Bonus is released directly on Aha OTT.
Andhagan
Andhagan
Andhagan, the Tamil remake of Andhadhun, starring Prasanth, Simran, Vanitha, and Samuthirakani, is now streaming on Amazon Prime.
Lucky Baskhar
Lucky Baskhar
Directed by Venky Atluri, Lucky Baskhar, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Choudhary, is streaming on Netflix from November 28.
Brother
Brother
Brother, directed by M. Rajesh and starring Jayam Ravi, Priyanka Mohan, and others, releases on Zee5 on November 29.
Bloody Beggar
Bloody Beggar
Bloody Beggar, starring Gavin and directed by Sivabalan, and produced by Nelson Dilipkumar, releases on Amazon Prime on November 29.
Sshhh
Sshhh
Sshhh, the Tamil remake of Lust Stories, directed by Prithvi Adithya, Vali Mohan Das, Harish, and Karthikeyan, releases on Aha OTT on November 29.
Parachute
Parachute
Parachute, a web series directed by Rasu Ranjith and starring Kishore, Krishna, Kali Venkat, and Kani, streams on Disney+ Hotstar from November 29.