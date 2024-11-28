Lucky Baskhar to Brother: Exciting OTT releases to watch this weekend

This Week's OTT Movie Releases: This compilation lists Tamil films releasing on OTT platforms this week, including Diwali releases.

Tamil Movies OTT Release November 29

With widespread rain in Tamil Nadu, theatrical releases have decreased, while OTT releases have increased. Half a dozen Tamil films are releasing on OTT platforms on November 28 and 29.

Deepavali Bonus

Deepavali Bonus Directed by Jayapal, starring Vikranth and Rithvika, and produced by Deepak Kumar Dala, Deepavali Bonus is released directly on Aha OTT.

Andhagan

Andhagan Andhagan, the Tamil remake of Andhadhun, starring Prasanth, Simran, Vanitha, and Samuthirakani, is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

Lucky Baskhar

Lucky Baskhar Directed by Venky Atluri, Lucky Baskhar, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Choudhary, is streaming on Netflix from November 28.

Brother

Brother Brother, directed by M. Rajesh and starring Jayam Ravi, Priyanka Mohan, and others, releases on Zee5 on November 29.

Bloody Beggar

Bloody Beggar Bloody Beggar, starring Gavin and directed by Sivabalan, and produced by Nelson Dilipkumar, releases on Amazon Prime on November 29.

Sshhh

Sshhh Sshhh, the Tamil remake of Lust Stories, directed by Prithvi Adithya, Vali Mohan Das, Harish, and Karthikeyan, releases on Aha OTT on November 29.

Parachute

Parachute Parachute, a web series directed by Rasu Ranjith and starring Kishore, Krishna, Kali Venkat, and Kani, streams on Disney+ Hotstar from November 29.

