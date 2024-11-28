Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi govt running campaign to promote cleanliness and environmental protection

The 2025 Mahakumbh in Prayagraj aims to be a plastic-free event, promoting environmental conservation and a pollution-free experience for devotees, with initiatives like eco-friendly alternatives and cleanliness campaigns.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 28, 2024, 7:02 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 28, 2024, 7:02 PM IST

Prayagraj: The 2025 Mahakumbh in Prayagraj will not only be a spiritual and faith-driven event but also a rich cultural and social experience for millions of devotees. This year, a unique initiative is being launched to ensure a clean and environmentally friendly Mahakumbh, with a strong focus on making the event plastic-free. 

The goal is to create a pollution-free environment for the devotees by completely banning plastic use. Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, several steps are being taken, with coordinated efforts across departments.

To achieve a plastic-free environment, eco-friendly alternatives are being encouraged, and dedicated shops are being allocated to vendors selling dona-pattal. The allocation process will soon be completed, making the fair area entirely plastic-free, with only eco-friendly items like dona and pattal available for sale. 

A special cleanliness meeting has been organized with the principals of 400 schools to raise awareness about a plastic-free Mahakumbh, making students ambassadors of cleanliness. The initiative aims to reach 4 lakh children and five times the number of Prayagraj’s citizens, spreading the message of a clean and eco-friendly Mahakumbh. 

Over 1,500 Ganga Sevadoots are being deployed to lead cleanliness campaigns at the fair and encourage devotees to avoid plastic use. Their training is underway, with plans to increase their numbers as needed.

The 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign is also being launched to engage every household in the plastic-free Mahakumbh initiative. Additionally, the message is being communicated through all facility slips to keep devotees informed and prevent plastic use.

Strict directives have been issued to all institutions and vendors at Mahakumbh, requiring them to adhere to the plastic-free guidelines, with the threat of action in case of non-compliance. Several organizations have pledged their support for a plastic-free Mahakumbh and are actively contributing to the campaign. 

Through these efforts, Mahakumbh will not only be cleaner but also set a shining example of environmental conservation, with devotees joining the movement to protect both the environment and their faith.

