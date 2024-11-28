Border Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli aims to surpass THIS record of Brian Lara, Viv Richards' at Adelaide test

Virat Kohli, after a brief period of struggle in Test cricket, has returned to form with a century against Australia. He is now set to target legendary players' records

Image Credit: Getty Images

India started the Border Gavaskar Trophy with a resounding 295-run victory against Australia in the first Test at Perth, taking a 1-0 lead in the series

Image Credit: Getty Images

The second Test, a pink-ball day-night match, begins on December 6th in Adelaide, a favorite ground for Kohli. A strong performance here could see him break records held by legends like Brian Lara and Viv Richards

Virat Kohli's Resurgent Form

Virat Kohli Returns to Form Kohli, overcoming a lean patch, scored his 30th Test century in the Perth match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. This century also saw him surpass Sachin Tendulkar's record for most Test centuries by an Indian in Australia

Virat Kohli

Kohli Aims for Adelaide Records A good performance in the Adelaide day-night Test could see Kohli surpass the records of Viv Richards (552 runs) and Brian Lara (610 runs) for most Test runs at the venue. He needs 44 and 102 runs respectively

Kohli's Adelaide Oval Dominance

Kohli's Impressive Adelaide Record Kohli enjoys batting at the Adelaide Oval, boasting 509 runs in four Tests, including three centuries and a fifty. His last appearance here was in 2020, and he averages over 60 at this ground

Latest Videos