Border Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli aims to surpass THIS record of Brian Lara, Viv Richards' at Adelaide test

Virat Kohli, after a brief period of struggle in Test cricket, has returned to form with a century against Australia. He is now set to target legendary players' records

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 28, 2024, 6:46 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 28, 2024, 6:46 PM IST

Image Credit: Getty Images

India started the Border Gavaskar Trophy with a resounding 295-run victory against Australia in the first Test at Perth, taking a 1-0 lead in the series

article_image2

Image Credit: Getty Images

The second Test, a pink-ball day-night match, begins on December 6th in Adelaide, a favorite ground for Kohli. A strong performance here could see him break records held by legends like Brian Lara and Viv Richards

article_image3

Virat Kohli's Resurgent Form

Virat Kohli Returns to Form

Kohli, overcoming a lean patch, scored his 30th Test century in the Perth match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. This century also saw him surpass Sachin Tendulkar's record for most Test centuries by an Indian in Australia

article_image4

Virat Kohli

Kohli Aims for Adelaide Records

A good performance in the Adelaide day-night Test could see Kohli surpass the records of Viv Richards (552 runs) and Brian Lara (610 runs) for most Test runs at the venue. He needs 44 and 102 runs respectively

article_image5

Kohli's Adelaide Oval Dominance

Kohli's Impressive Adelaide Record

Kohli enjoys batting at the Adelaide Oval, boasting 509 runs in four Tests, including three centuries and a fifty. His last appearance here was in 2020, and he averages over 60 at this ground

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

We go back a long way Rohit Sharma lauds India-Australia cricket bond in Australian Parliament (WATCH) snt

'We go back a long way': Rohit Sharma lauds India-Australia cricket bond in Australian Parliament (WATCH)

Champions Trophy 2025: PCB vows to prioritize Pakistan cricket, insists on equality in hosting decisions snt

Champions Trophy 2025: PCB's Naqvi rejects future tours to India, dubs hosting situation as 'unequal'

football Champions League: Mbappe, Salah's missed penalties sparks meme fest as Liverpool beat Real Madrid (WATCH) snt

Champions League: Mbappe, Salah's missed penalties sparks meme fest as Liverpool beat Real Madrid (WATCH)

IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru face online heat for RCB Hindi X page; Kannadigas demand removal vkp

IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru face online heat for RCB Hindi X page; Kannadigas demand removal

IND vs AUS, Adelaide Test: Who is Beau Webster, the all-rounder added to Australia squad as cover for Marsh? snt

IND vs AUS, Adelaide Test: Who is Beau Webster, the all-rounder added to Australia squad as cover for Marsh?

Recent Stories

BREAKING Israel strikes Hezbollah rocket depot in first airstrike since ceasefire, cites 'violation' of deal snt

BREAKING: Israel strikes Hezbollah rocket depot in first airstrike since ceasefire, cites 'violation' of deal

Mandakini River Aarti: CM Yogi Adityanath prays for Uttar Pradesh's prosperity AJR

Mandakini River Aarti: CM Yogi Adityanath prays for Uttar Pradesh's prosperity

Baby John actress Keerthy Suresh: Actress childhood photos go viral dmn

Baby John actress Keerthy Suresh: Actress' childhood photos go viral

GIDA 800-acre industrial corridor to boost Gorakhpur's economy AJR

GIDA's 800-acre industrial corridor to boost Gorakhpur's economy

Betel leaf: Learn the benefits and best time to consume dmn

Betel leaf: Learn the benefits and best time to consume

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon