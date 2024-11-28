Vetri Vasanth-Vaishnavi Wedding photos OUT: Fans should not miss

Vetri Vasanth - Vaishnavi Wedding : The wedding of actor Vetri Vasanth, who rose to fame with the serial Siragadikka Aasai, took place today in Chennai.

The list of celebrities who have love marriages in the television industry, much like in cinema, continues to grow. Following Senthil - Sreeja, Sethan - Devadarshini, Sanjeev - Alya Manasa, and Sidhu - Sreya, the latest couple to join this list is Vetri Vasanth and Vaishnavi Sundar.

Both of them have acted in Vijay TV serials. Vetri Vasanth plays the lead in the popular serial Siragadikka Aasai, which is currently topping the TRP charts. His partner, Vaishnavi, plays the lead in the Vijay TV serial Ponni.

They fell in love and have been in a relationship for the past few months. Recently, their engagement ceremony took place with the blessings of their families, attended by several small screen celebrities.

Today, Vetri Vasanth and Vaishnavi's wedding took place in Chennai. Vetri Vasanth looked dapper in a silk shirt and dhoti, while Vaishnavi looked angelic in a silk saree. Many television stars attended the wedding to bless the couple.

Stars from Siragadikka Aasai and Ponni serials attended the wedding. Photos of the couple are now going viral online, with wishes pouring in for them.

As Vetri Vasanth tied the knot, he expressed his love by kissing Vaishnavi on her forehead. Fans, upon seeing the wedding pictures, wished the couple a long and loving life like Suriya and Jyothika.

