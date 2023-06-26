Malaika Arora's sexy moves on Chaiyya Chaiyya at beau Arjun Kapoor's birthday bash gets trolled - WATCH

Arjun Kapoor turned 38 today. The actor's longtime girlfriend Malaika Arora and her dance video of dancing her heart out on Chaiyya Chaiyya from his birthday bash went viral on social media. Netizens are trolling the actress for 'dancing weirdly.'

Fans can not get enough of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora with their mushy and adorable couple moments on social media. Be it their public appearances at events or family gatherings, the duo always gives relationship goals. And yesterday, to ring in the 38th birthday eve of beau Arjun Kapoor, ladylove Malaika, looking beautiful in a white and red maxi ensemble attire, was spotted at his apartment. A rainy night in Mumbai did not lower her spirits as she got papped while arriving at his apartment at night. Even the younger sister of Arjun, Anshula Kapoor, got spotted a little later.

Malaika and Arjun, from the time they made their relationship official, always get targeted by trolls. Only recently, Arjun had bashed a media report from November 2022 for reporting and giving out a half-baked false story which claimed that Malaika was pregnant with his child. The news report also indicated that the couple visited London in October 2022, when they allegedly decided to announce and inform about their pregnancy to close ones. Arjun mentioned how deeply it had affected him.

Talking about this intimate and private birthday bash, a video of Malaika Arora dancing her heart out at the birthday bash of beau Arjun Kapoor held at his home in Mumbai went viral on Instagram. The actress and bollywood diva, with her smooth and velvet dance moves, is dancing to her iconic number Chaiyya Chaiyya and is looking stunning in a white and red maxi dress outfit. Take a look at the viral video here:

Social media users and netizens seemed unimpressed with her dance moves at the birthday bash of bollywood star and beau Arjun Kapoor in Mumbai. They bashed Malaika for being 'desperate' for clout and attention. A user wrote, "She is so sadly desperate. Used to be a beautiful woman." Another added, "She is dancing so weirdly." A third user said, "Main v ek auntie type gurlfrd deserve krta hu jo meri birthday bash pe dance kre." A user trolling her said, "Are bas laro #malaikaarorakhan yeh umar mai lachak bhar gayi naa nhi niklegi." Another one said, "Aunty ki kamar lachak gayi hai wheelchair lao."

