Fans ask Shah Rukh Khan secret to his glowing skin; actor's reply wins hearts

On the occasion of 31 years of his career in Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan hosted an interactive session on Twitter called ‘Ask SRK’. His fans asked him questions about 'Jawan' and his secret to glowing skin. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

Shah Rukh Khan stepped into his 32nd year of his acting career in Bollywood on June 26. His debut film was Deewana (1992), alongside Divya Bharti, Rishi Kapoor and Amrish Puri. King Khan provided the audience with several hit films and the SRK charm through three decades. On this occasion, Shah Rukh Khan hosted a session on Twitter called ‘Ask SRK’. His die-hard fans were super excited about this surprise from their favourite idol. Who doesn’t want to talk to SRK, even if it is online?

One of the questions in this interactive session was about the secret of his glowing skin, and Shah Rukh Khan lighted up Twitter with his amazing replies, like always.

The fan questioned, “Itni chamakti twacha, aur ghane balon ke liye kya karna padega? #AskSRK” and posted a picture of SRK waving at fans from Mannat. Replying to the fan, Khan said, “Pyaar ke noor mein nahana padhega!!”

And as usual, he won hearts with his words.

Another fan wanted to know how does Shah Rukh Khan manage to do action stunts at the age of 57. The tweet read, “Sir 57 ki Age me Itne Sare Action Stunt karne ke Raaz? @iamsrk #AskSRK.” SRK’s quirky reply to this read, "Bahut painkillers khaane padhte hain bhai…."

Fans were prompt to react to his comments and dropped red heart emojis. SRK also shared an update on Jawan teaser., while replying to a fan’s question, "It’s all ready getting other assets in place. Don’t worry it’s all in a happy place…#Jawan."

Shah Rukh Khan has collaborated with Atlee for his next upcoming film, Jawan. The film will also star Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi in significant roles.

