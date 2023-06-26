Kartik Aaryan to Deepika Padukone: 5 Bollywood actors who travelled in economy class

Kartik Aaryan was recently spotted flying in economy class which won the hearts of fans. We look at the bollywood stars who ditched first class to travel in economy class before Kartik Aaryan, who got spotted travelling out and about the city.

Many bollywood stars have become fans' favourites due to their acting, down-to-earth nature and simplicity. Even Kartik Aaryan's name has got included in this list. Recently, even Dhamaka star Kartik Aaryan was spotted and papped travelling out of the city in an economy flight by ditching first class. We take an in-depth glance and look at the bollywood stars who travelled economy by ditching first class. Nowadays, the actors travelling economy has become the latest trend and fad that is followed by the Bollywood industry and celebrities. Whether it is for movie promotions or genuine is something which no one knows. But definitely many A-lister B-town stars are snapped by the paparazzi at the airport and they make their way to headlines for the same reason.

Apart from Kartik Aayan, here are the bollywood celebrities who travelled economy class by ditching first class.

1. Kartik Aaryan:

Kartik Aaryan, who is gearing up for the release of the much-awaited film SatyaPrem Ki Katha, has once again won the hearts of his fans with his humble nature as he got papped travelling in the economy after ditching first class as the paps clicked him out and about in the city. After Shehzada's failure, Kartik aims to win hearts with SatyaPrem Ki Katha.

2. Vijay Deverakonda:

During the promotion of the film Liger which got released last year, South superstar Vijay Deverakonda appeared in a simple avatar. During this, he was sometimes seen wearing slippers worth Rs 200 and sometimes travelling in economy class on the flight. It is reported and said that he also has a private jet. But still, he did it for the film. However, even after this really cool, unique and out-of-the-box promotion strategy, his film could not do wonders at the Bollywood box office. His upcoming movie is one of the most eagerly anticipated Telugu romantic comedy films Kushi alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the heroine.

3. Katrina Kaif - Vicky Kaushal:

This year, a video of real-life Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif went viral in which the star couple was travelling in economy class on a flight. Seeing this unexpected sight and gesture of the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke star, even the fans were in awe of Vicky and Katrina's simplicity. Recently Vicky Kaushal's multi-layered performance as Kapil in the critically acclaimed and hit film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke alongside Sara Ali Khan got a lot of rave reviews and applause from fans.

4. Deepika Padukone:

Deepika Padukone is in the headlines these days for the film Pathan. During the promotions spree of her blockbuster bollywood action-thriller film Pathaan, which dropped earlier this year in January 2023, a video went viral in which the actress was travelling in economy class. During this, the passengers captured his video in their cameras. Deepika had gone with a simple look during her economy class flight out and about the city as she got clicked and papped by the photogs. Deepika Padukone is about to wow fans and audiences with her never seen before avatar and brilliant performance in the much-awaited pan-Indian sci-fi fantasy actioner film Project K which has an ensemble cast of Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in pivotal roles.

5. Kriti Sanon:

Two months back in April 2023, even Kriti Sanon had travelled economy ditching first class. The actress is known for her fondness of babies. The actress got trolled brutally for travelling in economy. Also, many ardent Deepika fans called her out for copying Deepika Padukone in everything she tries to do. Trolls do not get that some celebrities may travel by economy class simply because the plane may be packed and full, with no other tickets available. There are limited seats in business class on any airline. After the debacle of Shehzada, Kriti Sanon is currently shooting for The Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu.

