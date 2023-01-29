Lollapalooza India: Check who's performing at the international music festival, ticket prices and more

The first edition of the globally loved Lollapalooza festival is happening in India, in Mumbai for two days from January 28 to January 29, 2023. It is happening at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

Ardent music fans can not keep calm as the most sought-after and most loved global music festival Lollapalooza, has made its debut in India. Marking its Asia debut, Lollapalooza India 2023 is currently taking place in Mumbai at the Mahalaxmi Race Course from January 28 to January 29.

Be it rock, pop, metal, punk rock, indie, EDM, or techno, there is something for everyone at Lollapalooza. After internationally captivating fans across three continents with seven culturally-rich destinations, it has finally marked its Asia and India debut. India is the eighth destination after Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France, and Sweden to host the music festival currently in this year.

About Lollapalooza: The multi-cultural music fest Lollapalooza India 2023 is seeing 60,000 fans consecutively for about two days, grooving and enjoying themselves to 20 hours of live music across four stages. It brings you the biggest A-lister names globally and locally and has about 40 artists all set to enthrall you. It is famous and well-known because several globally prominent musicians come over to perform at the festival each year.

The artists' line-up for Lollapalooza India 2023 is as follows:

International artists performing at the Lollapalooza 2023 include Imagine Dragons, The Strokes, Diplo, Zhu, Jackson Wang, Greta Van Fleet, Cigarettes After Sex, The Wombats, and so on.

Indian artists performing at the Lollapalooza India 2023 include AP Dhillon, Divine, Prateek Kuhad, The Yellow Diary, and Bloody Wood.

New International artists performing at the festival in 2023 include Japanese Breakfast, Alec Benjamin, Chelsea Cutler, Raveena, Apashe, Imanbek, Kasablanca, Madeon, who are marking their India debut.

The India leg of the festival which is known for its alternative lifestyle, music, culture, inclusivity, and a whole lot more – is happening at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse. The multi-genre and tasteful music experience is a 2-day magical extravaganza. The dates for the festival are January 28-29, 2023.

How to book tickets for Lollapalooza India 2023:

Tickets for the festival are available on BookMyShow exclusively, they got launched phase-wise. The first set of tickets for the festival are finally live now and available on lollaindia.com. Tickets got sold out starting in the last year on November 3, 2022, from 6 am onwards and got priced Rs 8,999 for general and ₹19,999 for VIP. And a Platinum ticket is priced at Rs 64,999.

